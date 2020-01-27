Kyle Sinckler: Bristol Bears sign British & Irish Lion in a two-year contract | Rugby Union News

"There is a clear plan for long-term success and I hope to contribute," says Sinckler





England's front row, Kyle Sinckler, will join Bristol in the summer

Bristol has announced the signing of England's support Kyle Sinckler of Harlequins in a two-year contract, which will begin summer.

The 26-year-old has 31 games with England, representing his country in the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

He made 146 appearances for Harlequins since his professional debut in September 2011.

"The opportunity to come to Bristol and play with Pat Lam was something I couldn't refuse," said Sinckler.

"The Bears are an ambitious club on the rise and it was great to visit the city and its facilities. There is a clear plan for long-term success and I am eager to contribute."

"I am grateful to Harlequins for everything they have done for me and my career. I would like to thank the coaches, fans and teammates for all their support over the years."