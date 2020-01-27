Kobe Bryant's reason for taking helicopters will break your heart

Kobe Bryant Always put family time first.

The world is mourning the death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, 41. The basketball star, who shared four children with his wife. Vanessa BryantHe died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, along with seven other people, also died in the devastating accident. At the time of the accident, it was believed that the helicopter was heading to the Kobe Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Kobe was the coach of his daughter's basketball team, and other passengers in the helicopter included Gigi's teammates and Kobe's assistant coach.

When news of the accident emerged over the weekend, tributes to the beloved star began to appear online. In tributes, it is often mentioned how much Kobe loved his family and how much he enjoyed talking about them. In a 2018 interview with Alex Rodriguez for The Corp With A-Rod and Big CatKobe explained how much family time it meant to him and why he started taking helicopters from his home in Orange County to the Los Angeles area for basketball.