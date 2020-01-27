Kobe Bryant's reason for taking helicopters will break your heart

Kobe Bryant Always put family time first.
The world is mourning the death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, 41. The basketball star, who shared four children with his wife. Vanessa BryantHe died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, along with seven other people, also died in the devastating accident. At the time of the accident, it was believed that the helicopter was heading to the Kobe Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Kobe was the coach of his daughter's basketball team, and other passengers in the helicopter included Gigi's teammates and Kobe's assistant coach.
When news of the accident emerged over the weekend, tributes to the beloved star began to appear online. In tributes, it is often mentioned how much Kobe loved his family and how much he enjoyed talking about them. In a 2018 interview with Alex Rodriguez for The Corp With A-Rod and Big CatKobe explained how much family time it meant to him and why he started taking helicopters from his home in Orange County to the Los Angeles area for basketball.
"Traffic began to get very, very bad," Kobe said during the interview. "I was sitting in traffic and I ended up missing as a school play because I was sitting in traffic."
"This thing continued to increase, and I had to find a way to train and concentrate on the ship, but without compromising family time," Kobe explained. "That's when I looked in helicopters and was able to get off and back in 15 minutes."
Kobe went on to share his previous schedule before his retirement. As Lakers fans will know, the team plays at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, so Kobe would take a helicopter to the area to train.
As he explained, "Weights early in the morning, children go to school, fly down, practice like crazy, do my extra work, the media, everything I needed to do, fly back, return to the line of shared trips, pick up the children. "
While Kobe's wife, Vanessa, offered to pick up the children, Kobe told him he wanted to do it because being on the road to basketball often kept him away from home.
Kobe added: "Every time I can see them and spend time with them, even if it's 20 minutes in the car, I want that."
In addition to Gigi, Kobe and Vanessa are parents of Natalia Bryant17 Bianka Bryant, 3 and Capri Bryant, 7 months.
Our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragedy during this heartbreaking time.