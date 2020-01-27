Kobe Bryant's legacy will always include a link to LeBron James

%MINIFYHTMLab4c74401edad169d1219556e4f742fc11% %MINIFYHTMLab4c74401edad169d1219556e4f742fc12%

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday at the age of 41 after a helicopter accident killed him and eight other passengers in Calabasas, California.

His sudden and amazing death will evoke memories of the legacy he has forged himself by becoming one of the best competitors the NBA has seen.

And part of that legacy will be his inexorable link with LeBron James.

That connection reached a high point in the days leading up to Bryant's death, which happened a day after James, who played for the Bryant Lakers in his hometown of Philadelphia, went through third place on the list of NBA all-time scorers. James wore shoes that said "Mamba 4 Life,quot; while doing so.

James genuflected with Bryant after his last feat, reflecting on the surreal nature of moving on to one of his basketball idols:

"I am happy to have a conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant," James said. "One of the best basketball players of all time, one of the best Lakers of all time. The man got two shirts hanging at the Staples Center. It's crazy."

Bryant congratulated James on the achievement on Twitter that same day:

Continue moving the game forward @ King James. Much respect for my brother 💪🏾 # 33644 – Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Bryant, of course, was known for his competitive nature when he played. On the basketball court, he valued winning over all things, and that often manifested itself in a relentless game, heated exchanges and legendary tales of junk talk. He also made his congratulations much more shocking. He was kinder in retirement and more generous with his compliments.

Bryant's death, unfortunately, will always be part of James's last milestone. But that is not the only link that both times share.

Their careers, which overlapped between 2003 and 2016, are among the most decorated in the history of the NBA, producing eight NBA championships, five MVPs of the NBA Finals, five NBA MVPs and 34 star selections of the NBA among them. They never played on the same league team, but won a pair of Olympic gold medals together as part of the US men's Olympic basketball team. UU. In 2008 and & # 39; 12. During his time in the & # 39; 08 squad, Bryant, then the senior statesman, challenged James in his own right.

They are some of the most prolific players who have adorned the field, although James has surpassed Bryant in almost all major statistical categories. Both entered the league directly from high school. And both became faces of the league, just like Michael Jordan before them.

They have reached a level of stardom that is rarely seen in sports, mainly because of its transcendent game, but also because the NBA has reached a level of globalism unlike any other sport in the US. UU. His greatness has fueled countless debates and arguments about who was the best scorer, Leader, player, Laker.

Bryant's link with James is an immutable part of his legacy, one that will last forever.