Kobe Bryant's daughter is honored by the UConn women's basketball team

That could not sound more true before the UConn women's basketball game against the US women's national basketball team. UU.
According to ESPN, the University of Connecticut Huskies honored Kobe Bryantteenage daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, just one day after the news that the two died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Photographs of the Monday night sports event show that the women's basketball team placed a bouquet of flowers on one of their chairs next to the court. In addition, a Huskies shirt was also shown with the number 2 in the game, which was a tribute to Gianna, who frequently played basketball with that number for the Mamba Academy.
The late teenager not only followed in the footsteps of her famous father, but also had a strong connection with the UConn women's basketball team and hoped to play for them one day, which made her tribute even more special.
"Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family," the team said. shared on Twitter, next to an image of the father-daughter duo sitting on the court in one of their games. "Mamba's mentality will live forever, but they are greatly missed."
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Recently, an old interview with Bryant resurfaced online talking about his teenage daughter and his love for basketball.
In October 2018, the NBA legend appeared in Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about training his 13 years and his teammates. "They are doing well … they have been playing for a year and a half," he said. Jimmy Kimmel. "They don't have seasons, it's crazy. They just have tournaments like every weekend."
"What we are trying to do is try to teach children how excellence is," explained the Lakers retired star. "Some of them may want to play in the WNBA, others do not, but we try to give them a basis for the amount of work and preparation that is needed to be excellent in whatever they choose to do."
When asked if Gianna wanted to play for the WNBA, he said: "She does it for sure."
"This guy, man … The best thing that happens is that when we go out, the fans will come to me and she will stand by my side and tell me: & # 39; You have to have a child, you and V must have a boy, man. They must have someone continue their tradition, the legacy & # 39; ", he shared.
Adding that his daughter would simply respond to those comments with "I have this."
At this time, the helicopter accident is still under investigation and not much is known about exactly what happened.
During a press conference over the weekend, authorities said nine people were on board the plane, which included Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester Y Ara Zobayan.
Unfortunately, officials confirmed there were no survivors.
According to TMZKobe and her daughter were heading to the Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament, which was near the Thousand Oaks and Calabasas area in Los Angeles.
Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy.
