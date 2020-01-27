Kobe Bryant's daughter is honored by the UConn women's basketball team

Gone but not forgotten.

That could not sound more true before the UConn women's basketball game against the US women's national basketball team. UU.

According to ESPN, the University of Connecticut Huskies honored Kobe Bryantteenage daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, just one day after the news that the two died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Photographs of the Monday night sports event show that the women's basketball team placed a bouquet of flowers on one of their chairs next to the court. In addition, a Huskies shirt was also shown with the number 2 in the game, which was a tribute to Gianna, who frequently played basketball with that number for the Mamba Academy.

The late teenager not only followed in the footsteps of her famous father, but also had a strong connection with the UConn women's basketball team and hoped to play for them one day, which made her tribute even more special.