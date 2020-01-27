Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gianna, hoped to continue with the basketball legacy of the NBA legend

%MINIFYHTML02e01934bf307d0c3896edd7f320bd6411% %MINIFYHTML02e01934bf307d0c3896edd7f320bd6412%

Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gianna "GiGi,quot; Bryant, hoped to continue her father's basketball legacy before the two died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In a 2018 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the 41-year-old man talked about his basketball-loving daughter and his aspirations to play in the WNBA.

%MINIFYHTML02e01934bf307d0c3896edd7f320bd6413% %MINIFYHTML02e01934bf307d0c3896edd7f320bd6414%

"This boy, man," Bryant said. "The best thing that happens is when we go out and the fans come to me and she (Gianna) will stand by my side and they'll be like & # 39; Yes, you must have a child. You and V must have a child, have someone to continue the tradition, the legacy. And she says: & # 39; I have this & # 39; ".

Kobe Bryant dead at 41: Sports world pays tribute to the basketball legend

The proud father filled his Instagram with the best moments of Gianna's basketball.

Bryant would even interpret it one by one.

He could often be seen training Gianna, even while attending the NBA games together.

Bryant's relationship with Gianna went beyond the basketball court. She said she was the reason she made the movie "Dear Basketball," which won an Academy Award.

"My daughter gave me the best advice. I was a little worried about turning this into a movie. I had never done anything like this before," Bryant said after winning the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018. "We were at home and talking about that in family and my little 11-year-old Gianna says: "Well, dad, you always tell us to follow our dreams so … man." She is 11. Man upstairs. So I had to get up and go for it " .