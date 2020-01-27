Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gianna, brought out the best side of her father

%MINIFYHTML7d4fd33ea80788e8bd2c6ac7bc84f8b011% %MINIFYHTML7d4fd33ea80788e8bd2c6ac7bc84f8b012%

Prior to Kobe Bryant's last NBA game in 2016, Nike launched an ad with several of his athletes describing the man known for his "Mamba Mentality." Each participant was asked to choose a word to summarize Bryant.

Selfish. Haunting. Hard. Winner. Bold. Competitive. Relentless merciless. A hole.

Bryant didn't just want to win. He wanted his opponents to lose, to leave the field with nothing. Any player standing in front of him was an obstacle on the road to victory. That intensity pushed Bryant to capture five championships and score thousands of points.

But upon retirement, Bryant found a different kind of passion. He discovered a new sense of purpose in raising his four daughters, especially Gianna, who shared Bryant's renowned enthusiasm for the finer points in basketball.

Tragically, that relationship ended too soon. Kobe, 41, and Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, 13, were among the nine dead on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. Passengers on board traveled to a basketball tournament at the Bryant Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

That Kobe and Gianna went to the wood should not surprise anyone. They quickly developed a link through basketball and were seen together in arenas across the country seeing the best that the sport had to offer, whether it was a male or female game. In a recent podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Kobe admitted that he had largely left the hoops behind before Gianna provided an unexpected spark.

"You know what's funny, so before Gigi got into basketball, he barely saw it," Bryant said. "But now that she's in basketball, she's in every night … We had a lot of fun (attending a Lakers game) because for the first time I was watching the game through her eyes. It wasn't me sitting there, you as an athlete or player or something, and you know, it's like me, and I don't like that. It was her. I was having a great time. "

Simply put, Gianna turned Kobe into a silly sporting father and coach of the club team, and damn it, it was endearing.

Kobe's Instagram page essentially became a complete family photo album with soft legends like "Happy 13th birthday, my Gigi! I love you beyond measure, baby,quot; and hashtags like "#daddysgirl,quot; and "#mambacita ". (Tell a million daughters who tell their parents to stop shaming them. Now imagine if Dad had 17 million followers.)

Are you telling me that this is the same guy who didn't even let Smush Parker talk to him?

But that's what Gianna did for Kobe. She softened that famous look of steel and allowed her to see basketball through a different prism.

Kobe could not contain the pure joy of fatherhood when asked about Gianna carrying her legacy. I didn't need a son. She can handle it.

One of my favorite interviews, where he talks about not needing children to continue his legacy, since his daughters have it covered. It is not often that athletes become as big as their own sport, but he was one of the few. Legend of a player. RIP Kobe 🌹 pic.twitter.com/A93DNryqeJ – Marva (@MarvaMSK) January 26, 2020

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce could have explained the transition better when he went to Kobe's death before the Hawks-Wizards game on Sunday.

"There is nothing but the respect I have for him as a father," said Pierce. "Every image you see of him after retirement is with his daughters, with his family. Everything you see online, on Twitter, is about positivity. He is encouraging others, retweeting positive comments to others."

"And I think it has been the biggest transformation from a competitor to a human being that I have seen."

If Nike had released an updated 2020 version of its ad, the video would surely have included another phrase: Proud father. Children instantly change their parents' lives and show them wonderful aspects that didn't exist before. Gianna was no exception.

She showed Kobe the most human. When the two were together, all the praise of a 20-year career fell to the side.

At that time, he was a father and his daughter.

That Kobe and Gianna Bryant cannot continue their journey is nothing short of a tragedy. The fact that Vanessa, wife and mother, and Natalia, Bianka and Capri, daughters and sisters, cannot share that trip with them only makes this more heartbreaking.