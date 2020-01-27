Kobe Bryant will be included in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020

%MINIFYHTML698afec3da43b306ba04542f8a4c0fe911% %MINIFYHTML698afec3da43b306ba04542f8a4c0fe912%

TSR Angelz: TSR Sports: the 2020 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame was already set to present some of the best names in the sport, and one more legend has been added to the list. Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident, and it has just been announced that he will also be among those induced.

According to NBC Sports, Kobe Bryant will be a "first vote in the 2020 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame." He joins Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and some of his fiercest competitors in a large part of basketball history.

The president of the Basketball Hall of Fame, Jerry Colangelo, announced that Kobe will be part of one of the "most epic,quot; classes in the history of the hall of fame.

%MINIFYHTML698afec3da43b306ba04542f8a4c0fe913% %MINIFYHTML698afec3da43b306ba04542f8a4c0fe914% Kobe Bryant will participate in the first vote in the 2020 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. "It is expected to be the most epic class with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett," says HOF President Jerry Colangelo. "Kobe will be honored as it should be." – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

"It is expected to be the most epic class with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett," he says. "Kobe will be honored as it should be."

Kobe Bryant retired in 2016 and is now eligible to be included in the hall of fame. Basketball players are eligible for the Hall of Fame after being completely removed from the game for at least three years.

As we reported earlier, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. His death has had an impact on so many people who admire success, tenacity and his commitment to be a great father, husband and businessman.

You will be greatly missed, and we ask that you continue to keep your family and loved ones in your prayers, Roommates!