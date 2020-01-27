Kobe Bryant will be included in the 2020 class of the Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe BryantThe legacy is still alive.

On Monday, it was announced that the deceased athlete will enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of his 2020 class. It is a consecration of first vote and will be placed without a vote.

"The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning for the premature death of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for the 2020 Class and a game icon," said a spokesman for the Basketball Hall of Fame Naismith Memorial to E! News. "We offer our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and all those affected by this tragedy. We look forward to announcing our finalists in the NBA All-Star Weekend and revealing the full class of 2020 at the NCAA Final Four in April."

%MINIFYHTML89d6e73e44437f4450330047b7fb63fe13% %MINIFYHTML89d6e73e44437f4450330047b7fb63fe14%

Bryant will also be honored alongside other basketball stars. Tim duncan Y Kevin Garnett. "It is expected to be the most epic class with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe will be honored as he should be," said Hall of Fame president. Jerry Colangelo said according to The athletic reporter Shams Charania.