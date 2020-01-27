Kobe Bryant will be included in the 2020 class of the Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe BryantThe legacy is still alive.
On Monday, it was announced that the deceased athlete will enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of his 2020 class. It is a consecration of first vote and will be placed without a vote.
"The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning for the premature death of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for the 2020 Class and a game icon," said a spokesman for the Basketball Hall of Fame Naismith Memorial to E! News. "We offer our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and all those affected by this tragedy. We look forward to announcing our finalists in the NBA All-Star Weekend and revealing the full class of 2020 at the NCAA Final Four in April."
Bryant will also be honored alongside other basketball stars. Tim duncan Y Kevin Garnett. "It is expected to be the most epic class with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe will be honored as he should be," said Hall of Fame president. Jerry Colangelo said according to The athletic reporter Shams Charania.
Before retiring in 2016, Bryant had won five NBA titles during his 20-year career in basketball. He was also named MVP of his 2007-08 season. Known as one of the best scorers in the league, he doesn't. 4 on the list of all-time NBA points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone Y Lebron James, which beat Bryant's record on Saturday.
The news of his induction to the Hall of Fame comes a day after the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a fatal helicopter accident at the age of 41. He and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Aged 13, were among the nine victims of the accident, caused by foggy conditions.
Following his death, Bryant's teammates and friends have turned to social networks to mourn the legendary player.
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, who played in the Lakers with Bryant from 1996-2004, wrote: "There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of (losing) my (niece) Gigi and my brother @kobebryant. I love you and we will miss you My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now. "
His 20 year old son Shareef O & # 39; Neal He also published his own tribute and shared the last message he received from Bryant hours before his death. "The first messages were THIS TOMORROW! … I wish I hadn't slept so I could talk to you … I can't even think clearly now … I'm glad we were able to come together over the years … no you were just an uncle grandfather but you were also a coach and mentor to me … "he wrote. "I love you man … thank you for everything you have done … for this city, for the world of basketball and for me … I will not let you down … you always counted on me and you picked me up,quot; I love you unc ".
