Kobe Bryant: the legacy of NBA great & # 39; will live forever & # 39; in the world of basketball | NBA News

Sky sportsNBA host Jaydee Dyer pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, and observes his legacy as one of the best professional basketball players of all time.

It's hard to understand the news right now, you almost don't want to believe it.

The compliments he has won throughout his career are there for all to see, he had 20 years in the league representing LA Lakers, the most famous NBA franchise.

Growing up, basketball fans will always remember those winning Kobe shots and the way they inspired a whole new generation.

People talk about the NBA having cycles, people talk about the 80s with Larry Bird, the 90s with Michael Jordan, there is a lot in history in the early 2000s where the Bryant era was.















Damian Lillard and Gregg Popovich lead the tributes of NBA players and coaches after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday



Everyone stopped to appreciate Kobe, who since then passed the mantle to LeBron James.

The five championships, two MVP awards, the 18 star appearances are incredible achievements. Bryant was also part of the winning teams of the US Olympic gold. UU. In the 2008 and 2012 Games in Beijing and London.

But it is also his smile and the energy he adopted on and off the court and the aura with which he behaved that resonated with so many fans.

Having the privilege of covering the NBA finals last year and being on the ground to Sky sports It gave me a real idea of ​​how American sports media feel towards Bryant.

















The Los Angeles Lakers and basketball fans continue an impromptu vigil for Kobe Bryant and his daughter outside the Staples Center after their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash.



Each journalist spoke of his confidence, his intelligence in speaking numerous languages, being one of the few players to progress directly from high school to the league; Bryant's legacy will live forever in basketball.

If you play for the Los Angeles Lakers, you are automatically in the spotlight, but for the No. 8 and No. 24 shirts to be removed in your honor, for a famous franchise that has included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin "Magic,quot; Johnson and now LeBron James, is nothing short of remarkable.

Kobe Bryant in the photo with his five NBA titles



In a broader sense, you are talking about the father, the husband, the philanthropist, returning to the community that has served him so well.

Recently he has been returning to basketball, creating documentaries that have won Oscars and other achievements, he will always live as an icon both as a sports figure and for people involved with the NBA.

Gianna and Kobe photographed together on the court at the WNBA All-Star Game 2019



Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the plane that crashed on Sunday just before 10 a.m. local time in Calabasas.

Gianna was an aspiring player, she had an incredible technical talent, she could often be seen smiling on the court and supporting her father in action.

Kobe and the second daughter of four of his wife Vanessa played for Mamba Academy players with their father as coach, and the couple was expected to attend a game at Thousand Oaks before they died tragically.

From the perspective of basketball, he had everything, the desire to play professionally, and it was his father's similarity in terms of technicality and hunger from the inside: Kobe frequently shared videos on the duo's social networks training and playing together.