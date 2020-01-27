Kobe Bryant: Tennis stars at the Australian Open pay tribute to the NBA | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal among those who offer their condolences through social networks





Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at the age of 41.

Tennis stars at the Australian Open paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after his death in a helicopter accident.

Bryant started the sport after his retirement from basketball and was friends with several important players.

He was at the US Open last summer and sat at Naomi Osaka's box for one of his matches.

He also wrote a children's book about tennis released last year called & # 39; Legacy and the Queen & # 39 ;.

Novak Djokovic, who will play his quarterfinals in Melbourne on Tuesday, was one of those who met the 41-year-old.

Writing on Instagram on Monday after hearing about the death of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, world number two said: "My heart really cries for today's news.

"Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest condolences to the Bryant and all the families that suffer from this tragedy."

"May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. Thank you for showing all athletes how to compete and respect the sport."

"Thank you for the great legacy you left with us. I will never forget your smile that spreads positive energy wherever you go. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts."

Djokovic had talked about his friendship with Bryant in an interview about ESPN Just a few days ago, he described how the Los Angeles Lakers star had helped him when he was going through a difficult time in his life and career.

Djokovic said: "I was one of the people who was really there for me and could give me some very valuable advice and guidelines to believe and trust in myself."

"I'm very grateful to him for being there for me, for supporting me a lot. I love Kobe, who doesn't? He's an amazing guy and one of the best basketball players and athletes of all time."

Maria Sharapova It was another player who said Bryant had helped her through difficult times.

She wrote on Twitter: "Kobe and Gigi. This is incredibly difficult to process. I will never forget your generosity and the time you put aside in some of my most difficult moments. I am eternally grateful. My heart is with you and your beautiful family."

Rafael Nadal He added his condolences on Twitter, saying: "I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the best athletes in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and their families. I am shocked."

In a post on Instagram stories, Andy Murray He wrote: "This has hit me hard. Thinking of all his family, friends and colleagues."

Players of the past and present also paid tribute to Bryant, including Jimmy Connors, Karen Khachanov, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Kirsten Flipkens and Anastasia Pavlychenkova.

