Kobe Bryant presented the nickname of the daughter of the brand before her death

Kobe Bryant I had big plans for Gianna.

The Lakers legend had filed a registered trademark for his daughter's nickname, "Mambacita," on December 30, 2019, less than a month before his fatal helicopter accident.

The nickname was a slight nod to his own title "The black mamba." According to the submitted documents obtained by E! News, "Mambacita,quot; was registered with the intention of putting it on sportswear, including shirts, shorts, hats, shirts, sweatpants and more.

During his life, Bryant regularly called Gianna, also known as Gigi, "Mambacita,quot; on social media. Gianna, like her father, was also an avid basketball player.

Both Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. They were 41 years old and 13 years old, respectively. Agents from the Malibu / Lost Hills Sheriff station responded to a "plane crash,quot; and a "fire,quot; call on a hillside at Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, California, around 10:00 am , local time of that day. Bryant and Gianna were among the nine people on the plane. There were no survivors.