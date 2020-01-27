Kobe Bryant presented the nickname of the daughter of the brand before her death

Kobe Bryant I had big plans for Gianna.
The Lakers legend had filed a registered trademark for his daughter's nickname, "Mambacita," on December 30, 2019, less than a month before his fatal helicopter accident.
The nickname was a slight nod to his own title "The black mamba." According to the submitted documents obtained by E! News, "Mambacita,quot; was registered with the intention of putting it on sportswear, including shirts, shorts, hats, shirts, sweatpants and more.
During his life, Bryant regularly called Gianna, also known as Gigi, "Mambacita,quot; on social media. Gianna, like her father, was also an avid basketball player.
Both Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. They were 41 years old and 13 years old, respectively. Agents from the Malibu / Lost Hills Sheriff station responded to a "plane crash,quot; and a "fire,quot; call on a hillside at Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, California, around 10:00 am , local time of that day. Bryant and Gianna were among the nine people on the plane. There were no survivors.
After the news of death, several athletes, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O & # 39; NealY Magic johnson"I pay tribute to Bryant on social media." Many celebrities did too. Many artists also honored the NBA star at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before retiring in 2016, married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. They welcomed four children together: Gianna, Natalie (17) Bianka (3) and Capri (7 months).