Kobe Bryant: Pilot warned & # 39; you're too low & # 39; seconds before the helicopter crashed in the fog | NBA News

Dense fog is a key line of investigation into the accident that killed the great Kobe Bryant and his NBA daughter, as the audio reveals that the pilot was warned "you are too low,quot; seconds before the helicopter disappeared from the radar.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died when the plane crashed into a hillside in southern California at 9.45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Los Angeles police and the sheriff's department had landed their helicopters in the morning due to the weather.















9:54



Relive some of the best moments of Bryant's 20 year career in the NBA



A police spokesman told the LA Times that the conditions "did not meet our minimum standards for flying," while a pilot who used to fly with Bryant said the weather was to blame.

"The probability of a catastrophic twin-engine failure on that plane simply does not happen," Kurt Deetz told the newspaper.

The helicopter was held to allow other aircraft to circulate for about 15 minutes until the air traffic controllers authorized it to continue.

















1:52



Clippers head coach Doc Rivers cries while talking about Bryant



Controllers mention poor visibility around the areas of Burbank and Van Nuys, but the pilot talks to the controllers normally before the communication is suddenly interrupted near the accident site in Calabasas.

"You are still at a level too low to continue the flight at this time," the pilot is told.

Seconds later, the helicopter disappears from the radar.

He was traveling at high speed, 153 knots (176 mph), when he crashed into the hillside, according to the Flightradar24 tracking site.

The Federal Aviation Authority said the plane was a Sikorsky S-76.

Bryant, 41, used to use a helicopter to go to the games at the Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers Stadium.

He reportedly found it more comfortable than placing his 6-foot 6-inch frame in a car for several hours and referred to him as the "Mamba Chopper,quot; after his nickname.

















0:50



Lakers fans held a vigil for Bryant and his daughter outside the Staples Center



The S-76 has a strong safety record, attributed mainly to its two engines that drive the main rotor and tail rotors.

The aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the helicopter, issued a statement saying that more than 875 had been delivered worldwide, many of them used for critical missions such as search and rescue and air ambulances.

He said the plane had accumulated "more than 7.4 million hours of safe and successful flight."

Justin Green, a New York aviation lawyer who flew into the Marine Corps, said pilots can become disoriented with poor visibility and lose track of which direction is up.

However, he added that an S-76 pilot would be qualified for instruments and, therefore, should be able to fly "blindly,quot;, simply relying on readings and without visual cues.

It was understood that Bryant and the others in the helicopter were heading to a children's basketball tournament organized by a sports foundation that Bryant organized.

















2:00



Bryant was remembered at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday.



There were no survivors.

Other victims named so far include Orange Coast College baseball head coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant's daughter.

Girls coach Christina Mauser also died, her husband confirmed.

Rubble spreads over an area the size of a soccer field and the rugged terrain is expected to complicate recovery efforts.

Gianna was one of the four daughters Bryant had with his wife Vanessa.

















0:19



Neymar paid tribute to Bryant against Lille on Sunday



The teenager played basketball on the Lady Mamba team in Los Angeles. His other daughters were Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Orange Coast College paid tribute to baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, who died with his wife and daughter.

He said: "John meant a lot not only to Orange Coast College, but also to baseball. It really personified what it means to be a baseball coach."

"The passion he put into the game, but most importantly, his athletes, was second to none: he treated them like a family. Our deepest condolences are with the Altobelli family during this time of tragedy."

The husband of basketball coach Christine Mauser posted on Facebook: "My children and I are devastated.

"We lost our beautiful wife and mother today in a helicopter accident. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Bryant had "inspired people around the world to pick up a basketball."

Los Angeles Lakers hero fans from around the world of sports, entertainment, politics and beyond have expressed their surprise at the tragedy.

There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my friend Gigi and my brother. @Kobe Bryant I love you and we will miss you. My deepest condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 – SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe was much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children as if they were mine and he would hug my children as if they were his. His little girl, Gigi, was born the same day as my youngest daughter, Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V – SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the best basketball player of all time, said in a statement "words cannot describe the pain I feel,quot; and Bryant was like a "brother."

The former teammate of Bryant's Lakers, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, tweeted: "There are no words to express the pain I am going through this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi and my brother @kobebryant."

The last tweet of the basketball star came on Saturday night, when the current Lakers talisman, LeBron James, beat him in the all-time scoring ranking during a game in Bryant's hometown of Philadelphia.

Bryant tweeted: "Continue advancing in the game @KingJames. Much respect for my brother."

James has not yet publicly commented on Bryant's death, but was seen crying when he arrived at the Los Angeles airport after the Lakers played in Philadelphia.

Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Bryant's legend beyond basketball has been evident in the large number of foreign tributes throughout the sports world, as well as in politics, music and film.

Lionel Messi, Barack Obama, Tiger Woods, Kanye West and Leonardo DiCaprio are just some of those who have paid tribute to the great basketball.

People have also gathered outside the Lakers house, the Staples Center, where he created so many memories for Lakers fans.

A wreath of flowers out of the sand said: "Kobe, we love you RIP,quot;.

Some of those present were filled with tears while others deposited flowers and basketball shoes in the crown.

The tragedy also eclipsed the Grammy Awards, which were held at the Staples Center on Sunday night.

Presenter Alicia Keys said: "We are all feeling a crazy sadness right now. Because today, Los Angeles, the United States and the whole world lost a hero."

Among his honors, the five-time NBA championship winner claimed 18 NBA star selections and two Olympic gold medals.

After his retirement in 2016 as the third leading scorer in NBA history, the Lakers withdrew the jersey numbers he had worn during his career: eight and 24.