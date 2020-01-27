Kobe Bryant ordered the respect of multiple generations of NBA players | NBA News

Kobe Bryant's influence on the modern NBA is felt more deeply in the respect that inspired multiple generations of players who followed him into the league.

Bryant's basketball trip has been tragically interrupted. His lifelong love story with the game, one that began as a little boy in Italy (where his father Joe & # 39; Jellybean & # 39; Bryant played professional ball), saw him enter the NBA directly from High school at the age of 17 and embarking on a 20-year career with Los Angeles Lakers that brought him five NBA titles, a league MVP, 11 All-NBA first team selections, 18 consecutive selections All-Star and two jersey retreats.















A third act, as the loving father of a teenage daughter who begins her own basketball trip to the university and the WNBA, signaled but was also tragically interrupted on Sunday in Calabasas, California. Bryant will be consecrated in the Basketball Hall of Fame this year. But we cannot hear his speech and learn how much it means to him.

The tributes that came from all corners of the sports world showed what the game ambassador Bryant became. As corresponds to a world sports icon: LeBron, Rafa, Magic, Ronaldo, Messi and Tiger, the world knew him by one name. You didn't need to see NBA basketball to know about Kobe.

Image:

Bryant celebrates after winning the NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers



The reactions of his peers and contemporaries in social networks showed how influential Bryant was in the modern NBA. In the post-Michael Jordan era, no player inspired more respect from his fellow professionals. No player approached Jordan's relentless competitiveness either.

The & # 39; Mamba mentality & # 39 ;, Bryant's doctrine of hard work, professionalism, attention to detail, hardness (remember him sinking two free throws after breaking his Achilles in April 2013, knowing that his season was over) , a love for what he does that is reeling in an obsession, he is never satisfied and strives more and more to improve and improve, conscious or not, he has become the code of the modern NBA player.

















That was not always the case. Turn back the clock 24 years and the teenager Bryant was seen through a very different lens. He struggled to connect with his Lakers teammates. His ultracompetitive impulse and his obsession to emulate the game of Michael Jordan often saw him as a selfish player, a stranger and sometimes even a little strange.

The high standards he demanded resulted in a conflict, especially with the Lakers teammate Shaquille O & # 39; Neal. Despite the combustibility of the Lakers superstar duo, they still delivered a hat-trick of NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Image:

Kobe Bryant portrayed before a Lakers game



And it wasn't just a thing of Shaq vs. Kobe. No Laker was exempt from Bryant's anger if they did not meet their standards. In the seasons that followed the exchange of O & # 39; Neal in 2004 with the Miami Heat and the Lakers officially became the "Kobe team,quot;, his interpretation of leading a team with little talent was often brutally harsh. Role players like Smush Parker and Chris Mihm became targets of Bryant's savage criticism. At one time, he even demanded that they change him away from the Lakers.

Off the court, he could not comply with his own code. In 2003, Bryant was accused of attacking a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He said the two had consensual sex and that the charge was finally dropped. Later, the woman filed a civil lawsuit against Bryant that was settled out of court.

















Bryant's legacy looks very different if his story ends there, but the Lakers' acquisition of the Spanish center Pau Gasol in February 2008 caused a second act. His team was a contender for the championship once again and Bryant won his only Most Valuable Player award that season when the Lakers reached the Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics led by Kevin Garnett.

He led the Lakers to consecutive championships in 2009 and 2010. Those victories gave him five titles, one less than his idol Jordan but one more than his nemesis O & # 39; Neal.

Image:

Kobe Bryant celebrates after the Lakers defeated Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals



Bryant's participation in the 2008 Beijing Olympics marked another important step in building his legacy. A generation of NBA superstars – LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony – were on that team and could see Bryant's methods up close when the US Team. UU. He brought home the gold medal.

It is no coincidence that the four players had great seasons in 2009. James won his first MVP, Wade led the league in scoring. Bosh posted his best career average score and improved in 2010. Anthony helped his Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals.

Bryant was again Olympic in 2012 and Kevin Durant's young trio, Russell Westbrook and James Harden of the Oklahoma City Thunder had their first contact with the & # 39; Mamba Mentality & # 39; closely when the American team took gold in London.

















In 2014, Durant told the Los Angeles Daily News about Bryant's influence on him. "He is the best of all time. His skill is second to none. He and MJ are at the same level as the skill," Durant said. "Kobe is the best of the two best at having skill, footwork, shooting all three, pulling the pull-up, posting, wetting the boys and handling the ball. Kobe and Jordan have 1 and 1A."

Durant, Westbrook and Harden have all the MVP awards of the league in their name. Together with James, they are now superstar statesmen who set the tone and influence the latest generation of young NBA stars like Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Devin Booker. Bryant, James and Wade gave them much of the wisdom they convey.

Off the court, consider how James and Durant have developed their personal brands outside of basketball, particularly in the content area through founding production companies. Kobe was influential there too.

Image:

Tributes are paid to Bryant in Los Angeles



As Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press noticed in his Bryant obituary, the Black Mamba was "as motivated in his narrative life as in his game days. Kobe, Inc. was his world. He wanted to inspire children through books that combined the world of sports and sports. fantasy. He was playing with the idea of ​​taking his stories to Broadway. "

Bryant won an Oscar for & # 39; Dear Basketball & # 39 ;, an animated short film in 2018 that turned from a poem he wrote when he decided it was time to retire from the game. His curiosity, creativity and willingness to take risks did not end when he hung up his shoes.

















On Sunday night, Young put on a number 8 shirt in tribute to Bryant and scored 45 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 152-133 victory over the Washington Wizards. Gianna Bryant, 13, who died with her father on Sunday, considered Young as her favorite player.

Speaking after the victory of the Hawks, Young said: "It was a difficult day to play basketball, sure. I went to one of his camps when I was in high school. He has always discovered ways to help children learn. We they locked up (through) my coach. "

















When asked what Bryant's Mamba mentality meant to him, Young said: "It's something that makes you climb to another level. That's how it resonates with me. It's just a change that makes you climb. Millions of children around El world, not just me, took that mentality and made it his own. "

"(Wearing T-shirt No. 8) was something I wanted to do. A lot of things went through my mind and I wanted to do something to pay tribute to a legend."

Almost four years after his last NBA game and almost a decade after his fifth and last NBA title, Bryant's legacy is still alive through the game of multiple generations of NBA players.

And always will.