Kobe Bryant named honoree of the 2020 class of the Basketball Hall of Fame after a tragic death

After the sudden death of the former Lakers player in a helicopter accident, the president of HOF announces that the basketball legend will be started posthumously in August this year.

Kobe Bryant He is receiving the honor he deserves after his premature death. One day after a helicopter crash that took his life, the former Los Angeles Lakers player is announced as one of those honored for the 2020 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The deceased 41-year-old athlete will be posthumously induced in a ceremony to be held in August in Springfield, Massachusetts, along with Tim duncan Y Kevin Garnett. The final list for the 2020 class, however, has not yet been revealed.

The president of HOF and former director of US basketball. UU., Jerry Colangelo, told The Athletic on Monday, January 27: "It is expected to be the most epic class in history with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe will be honored as he should be."

Earlier, HOF also issued a statement through its spokesperson regarding Kobe's tragic death. "The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning for the premature death of Kobe Bryant, a candidate for the 2020 Class and a game icon," reads the statement released on Sunday. "We offer our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and all those affected by this tragedy. We look forward to announcing our finalists in the NBA All-Star Weekend and revealing the full class of 2020 at the NCAA Final Four in April."

Kobe was announced in December as one of the nominees alongside Duncan, Garnett, Tim Hardaway and Mugsy Bogues. The full class of 2020 will be officially announced in April.

After Kobe's death on Sunday, the NBA postponed a game between Lakers and Clippers that was scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 at the Staples Center.

In other parts of Italy, each professional team at all levels of basketball will pay tribute to Kobe with a moment of silence in each game for seven days. The president of the Basketball Federation, Giovanni Petrucci, told CNN: "We are shocked and saddened by what happened to him and his daughter Gianna and keep his family close to our hearts in this moment of sadness. It's a small gesture. to honor the memory of Kobe, but one that is sincere and deserved. "

Kobe was born in Philadelphia, but he and his family moved to Italy when he was six when his father retired from the NBA and continued to play professional basketball at a lower level. Kobe got used to his new lifestyle and learned to speak Italian fluently. He especially liked Reggio Emilia, who considered a place of love and where his best childhood memories were made.

Meanwhile, Kobe's daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, who also died in the helicopter crash, was honored by the basketball team she hoped to play with. The Huskies women's basketball team at the University of Connecticut presented a bouquet of flowers and a jersey with the number 2 on top of one of his chairs on the court on Monday night, before the UConn women's basketball game against the US women's national basketball team. UU. In addition, they maintained a moment of silence of 24 seconds in honor of Kobe and Gianna before the game.