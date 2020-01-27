Kobe Bryant: Lakers vs. Clippers postponed after the death of the star | NBA News

The Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday was postponed after the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA confirmed.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion who played for the Lakers throughout his 20-year NBA career, died Sunday at 41 in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others .

The Lakers had to face the Clippers at the Staples Center in their first game since the tragedy, but the match will now take place at a later date "out of respect for the Lakers' organization."

