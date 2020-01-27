Kobe Bryant helicopter tried to climb to avoid fog before the crash | News

%MINIFYHTML7c12ce9db780183daad82c486df8c81b11% %MINIFYHTML7c12ce9db780183daad82c486df8c81b12%

The helicopter pilot who crashed on a hillside outside Los Angeles, killing former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others, told air traffic controllers in his latest radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud cover, an accident investigator said Monday. .

The pilot had requested and received special authorization to fly in a dense fog just a few minutes before Sunday's accident and was flying at 1,400 feet (427 meters) when he went south and then west, said Jennifer Homendy of the National Board of Transportation Security, which went to the accident scene on Monday to collect evidence.

Plus:

The pilot then requested that air traffic controllers provide assistance for "flight tracking," but was told that the ship was too low, Homendy said.

%MINIFYHTML7c12ce9db780183daad82c486df8c81b13% %MINIFYHTML7c12ce9db780183daad82c486df8c81b14%

About four minutes later, "the pilot reported that they were climbing to avoid a cloud cover," he said.

"When ATC asked what the pilot planned to do, there was no response. Radar data indicates that the helicopter climbed to 701 meters (2,300 feet) and then began to turn left. The last radar contact was around 9.45 am (17:45 GMT) and is consistent with the location of the accident.

Forensic officials worked to recover the remains of hillside victims outside Los Angeles, where the helicopter crashed. Aviation experts say the accident may have been caused by the pilot's disorientation in the fog.

How will the world remember Kobe Bryant? I Inside Story

Some experts raised questions about whether the helicopter should have flown.

The weather was so cloudy that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department had grounded their own helicopters.

The Sikorsky S-76 crashed on Sunday morning, killing the retired athlete along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and everyone else on board and spreading debris over an area the size of a soccer field.

& # 39; Disoriented in the fog & # 39;

The teams recovered three bodies on Sunday and resumed the effort on Monday amid a torrent of pain and shock worldwide for the loss of the great basketball player, who helped take the Los Angeles Lakers to five titles of the NBA in a 20 year career.

The pilot was identified as Ara Zobayan. Several aviation experts said it was not uncommon for helicopter pilots to receive such permission, although some thought it was unusual for it to be granted in skies as busy as those in Los Angeles.

But Kurt Deetz, who flew through Bryant dozens of times in the same helicopter, said permission is often granted in the area.

Fans of NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant pay their respects at a memorial outside the Staples Center at LA Live in Los Angeles on Monday (File: Mike Blake / Reuters)

The plane departed from Santa Ana in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, shortly after 9 a.m., heading north and then west.

It was believed that Bryant was heading to his youth sports academy at nearby Thousand Oaks, which held a basketball tournament on Sunday in which Bryant's daughter, known as Gigi, played.

Air traffic controllers noticed poor visibility around Burbank to the north and Van Nuys to the northwest.

At one point, the controllers ordered the helicopter to circulate due to other planes in the area before continuing.

When it touched the ground, the helicopter was flying at about 184 mph and descending at a speed of more than 4,000 feet per minute, according to the data.

Randy Waldman, a helicopter flight instructor who teaches at the nearby Van Nuys airport, said it is likely that the pilot has become disoriented in the fog and the helicopter is fatally submerged.

"It's something common that happens in airplanes and helicopters with people flying with poor visibility," Waldman said.