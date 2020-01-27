Kobe Bryant helicopter crash claims the life of basketball coach Christina Mauser

Facebook

Husband Matt Mauser, singer of the rock and roll band Tijuana Dogs, announces the death of the coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

The female basketball coach Christina Mauser was among those killed along with Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26.

Mauser worked as a coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County, the school Kobe's oldest daughter attends, with her husband Matt mauser, a singer in the rock and roll band Tijuana dogs, announcing that he was among the nine victims of the accident in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

"My children and I are devastated," he wrote. "We lost our beautiful wife and mother today in a helicopter accident. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much."

<br />

Meanwhile, Katrina Foley, mayor of Costa Mesa in Orange County, added in a Twitter post: "This devastating tragedy gets worse every hour. So much pain for so many local families. Our hearts are broken and crying for the affected families."

Christina had joined Kobe and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy, the basketball center co-founded by the athlete, where the teenager would play in a tournament this weekend.

Also on board the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter was John Altobelli, the main baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, who played on the same team as Gianna at the academy.

The nine people aboard the plane died when it crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. Since then it was reported that the strong fog in the area has probably been a factor in the crash.

The helicopter pilot has been identified in multiple reports as Ara Zobayan.