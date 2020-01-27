Kobe Bryant helicopter accident: what to know about the accident that killed the NBA legend, another 8

%MINIFYHTMLa0a12ff751cc01d1c871df832a82420111% %MINIFYHTMLa0a12ff751cc01d1c871df832a82420112%

The helicopter accident that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and another eight on Sunday is currently being investigated.

According to the first reports, the fog that surrounded the hills of Calabasas, California, and visibility that morning could have played a role in the crash. The helicopter had risen sharply to a height of 2,400 feet before falling into the hills, according to an ESPN report citing a person with knowledge of the investigation.

While the world regrets the loss of an iconic sports figure, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FBI are examining the cause of the accident, which could take weeks.

This is what we know about the tragic accident, based on police statements and media reports. The article will be updated.

Why was Kobe Bryant in the helicopter?

Bryant and the rest of the helicopter passengers were heading to a traveling basketball game. His daughter played on the team. Bryant traveled frequently by helicopter to avoid Los Angeles traffic, even during his playing days as Laker.

Who else was on board?

Along with Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, there were seven other deaths:

John Altobelli, head coach of the Pirates of Ocean Coast College. Altobelli, 56, died with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, 13. Altobelli is a famous figure in the world of junior college baseball, and has trained major leagues such as the Mookie Betts of the Red Sox, Jeff McNeil of the Mets and Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

Christina Mauser, assistant female basketball coach, was also on board the helicopter, according to Costa Mesa, Mayor of California, Katrina Foley.

The pilot of the aircraft and the other two victims of the accident have not yet been identified.

How did the helicopter crash?

While the cause is still being determined, the first indications indicate that the weather may have played a role in the crash. According to ESPN, the helicopter was rising to 2,400 feet to rise above the fog and a thick layer of clouds en route to their destination before crashing into the hills of Calabasas. The pilot had turned southeast, and soon after the helicopter fell into the hills.

The Los Angeles Police Department made the decision to land their helicopters due to the thick fog and unsafe flight conditions that morning.

"The weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying," said LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein. The fog "was enough for us not to be flying."

The FAA, the NTSB and the FBI are investigating the cause of the accident. While preliminary reports on the accident may be available in 10 days, an official ruling could take up to a year or more.

The helicopter in the accident was a Sikorsky S-76B, manufactured in 1991 and owned by a helicopter rental business.

Where did the accident happen?

The accident occurred in the hills of Calabasas, California, which is approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The helicopter took off from John Wayne Airport at 9:06 a.m., which is located in Santa Ana, California, to the southeast.