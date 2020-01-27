Kobe Bryant fan shares sweet moment with the florist about the Lakers star

Shortly after the news of Kobe BryantAfter death, fans went to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the Lakers legend.

A fan, in particular, went viral on Twitter After sharing a touching moment he shared with his local florist when they both cried to the 41-year-old basketball superstar, also known as Black Mamba.

"I bought flowers to take to the center of staples. When the florist saw that she wanted purple and yellow, she asked:" For Kobe? "I nodded. When he finished I asked him what he owed him," he wrote. Zach Schwartz on Twitter earlier this afternoon. "She shook her head, handed me the flowers and said,quot; it's LA. "I almost cried."

This exchange serves as a reminder of the legacy left by Kobe and the many ways he brought the community of Los Angeles together.

"Los Angeles' love for Kobe is powerful," Schwartz added.

Hours later, the florist who helped Shwartz found his tweet thanking him for the kind gesture and she wrote, "You, this was I. I had no idea, man. I am speechless."