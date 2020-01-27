Kobe Bryant fan shares sweet moment with the florist about the Lakers star

Shortly after the news of Kobe BryantAfter death, fans went to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the Lakers legend.
A fan, in particular, went viral on Twitter After sharing a touching moment he shared with his local florist when they both cried to the 41-year-old basketball superstar, also known as Black Mamba.
"I bought flowers to take to the center of staples. When the florist saw that she wanted purple and yellow, she asked:" For Kobe? "I nodded. When he finished I asked him what he owed him," he wrote. Zach Schwartz on Twitter earlier this afternoon. "She shook her head, handed me the flowers and said,quot; it's LA. "I almost cried."
This exchange serves as a reminder of the legacy left by Kobe and the many ways he brought the community of Los Angeles together.
"Los Angeles' love for Kobe is powerful," Schwartz added.
Hours later, the florist who helped Shwartz found his tweet thanking him for the kind gesture and she wrote, "You, this was I. I had no idea, man. I am speechless."
Schwartz then urged his followers to "resend her kindness,quot; after she found him on Twitter.
He also shared a photo of the beautiful bouquet of purple and yellow flowers, intended to represent the colors of Los Angeles Lakers.
In addition to this special tribute to the deceased basketball player, the city of Los Angeles is also honoring Kobe by illuminating the Los Angeles City Hall in purple and gold.
Mayor Eric Garcetti took twitter to share a photo, writing, "Lights for a legend. The City Hall of Los Angeles lit up in purple and gold starting at 8:24 pm tonight in honor of the legendary race for the Kobe Bryant championship and in memory of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all who perished in today's tragedy. "
The retired basketball star was also accompanied by his 13-year-old son. Gianna Bryant, who also died in the accident when his private helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.
Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and his other three daughters, 17 Natalie, 3 years old Bianka and a 7 month old baby, Capri.
At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed that according to the flight manifesto, nine people were on board the plane and that there were no survivors. So far, the authorities have only named Kobe and her daughter as part of the victims.
The accident is still under investigation.
