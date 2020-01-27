Kobe Bryant explains why he uses helicopters in a resurfaced clip

%MINIFYHTMLf949655b07a52381218e4e7fb47de75b11% %MINIFYHTMLf949655b07a52381218e4e7fb47de75b12%

Yesterday the world suffered a great loss when The premature death of Kobe Bryant It was announced. As we have previously reported, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims died in a helicopter accident.

A clip from a 2018 podcast interview that Kobe Bryant did with Alex Rodriguez for The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat has resurfaced. In that interview, Kobe explains why he chose to travel locally using helicopters. The main reason was because he wanted to spend time with his family.

"Traffic began to get very, very bad," Kobe said during the podcast. "I was sitting in traffic and I ended up missing as a school play because I was sitting in traffic."

%MINIFYHTMLf949655b07a52381218e4e7fb47de75b13% %MINIFYHTMLf949655b07a52381218e4e7fb47de75b14%

"This thing kept increasing, and I had to find a way to train and focus on the trade, but without compromising family time," he continued.

"That's when I looked in helicopters and was able to get off and back in 15 minutes."

We continue to support the families and friends of all the victims who lost their lives in our thoughts and prayers.