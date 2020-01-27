Kobe Bryant and Gianna: According to reports, the authorities identified the other seven victims who lost their lives

As you know, tragedy struck this year, and this time death took basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. It has just been reported that the authorities managed to identify the other seven victims who were in the same helicopter and also lost their lives.

‘PrayersUp: We ask everyone to keep in their prayers the families and friends of those involved in this deadly helicopter accident, #Roomies! Authorities identified the other eight victims who lost their lives with #KobeBryant, including his daughter #GiGiBryant. Our thoughts and prayers are with them "The Shade Room published.

A follower said: "Those families deserve the same prayers," and someone else posted this: "I woke up thinking about this." I'm very sorry for everyone involved. "

Someone else posted: "Rest in peace. May God love and support your families and in this difficult time,quot; and another follower said: "Everyone left thinking it would be a normal day."

One person said this: momento The moment of God has no doubt. We must trust and accept. God bless all these angels and cover their families with love and strength. ❤️ ’

Someone else posted: "It hurts to know that people have to bury several family members at once,quot; ❤️ my heart breaks for them ".

Another commenter wrote this in the comments: "I woke up hoping it was a terrible nightmare." Rest in peace for all of them. Praying for all the families involved. Sending strength and comfort to all who knew and loved each of these beautiful people. "

One person had the best advice for all of us: ‘love your loved ones !! You never know when your last day will be with them. this is very sad "

May all these poor souls rest in peace and may their families and friends find the strength to move forward.



