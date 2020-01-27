Kobe Bryant: a life defined by hard work | NBA News

The life of the NBA icon Kobe Bryant was defined by the appetite for the hard, as a basketball player and in retirement, writes Tim Reynolds.

It was April 14, 2016. It was the first full day of Kobe Bryant's new chapter as a retired NBA player. All he had done the night before was to score 60 amazing points in his farewell game, without leaving the Staples Center until around midnight.

His staff at Kobe, Inc. was sure they would beat their boss to the office that morning.

They were wrong. He beat everyone there for two hours. "We have a lot of work to do," Bryant told them.

Kobe Bean Bryant was many things: one of the best players in the history of basketball, five-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, a fluent speaker of several languages, a resident of the world, an Oscar winner, the self-styled Black Mamba that started as a nickname and became his brand, someone so good that he had two numbers removed by Los Angeles Lakers.

And it never stopped. Basketball was his obsession for 20 years in the NBA. Telling stories was the obsession for the rest of his life.

But the pain was obvious elsewhere: Oregon women's basketball star Sabrina Ionescu didn't hide her anguish when she said she was dedicating the rest of her season to Bryant's memory, football Neymar raised a "24,quot; with his fingers after scoring a goal for Paris Saint-Germain and the tents in the Miami Super Bowl lit up with the purple and gold colors of the Lakers as a tribute.

The elite, like James and Leonard and Ionescu and Neymar, were all like Bryant. Boosted Obsessed with her trade. That is the kind of people Bryant enjoyed most. I didn't have much patience for anything else.

Its hardness was legendary; Bryant flew his Achilles in a play in 2013 where he received a foul and made both free throws knowing that his season would end a few seconds later. It was against Golden State; the Lakers were lost at that time, and Bryant, who hyperextended one knee in that same game and played through it because the game was so important in the playoff race, he threw both shots. "We were down two. We had to tie the game first," Bryant said years later, when asked why he stayed in the game.

His arrogance was legendary; During the FIBA ​​Americas tournament in 2007, Bryant was less than impressed with the way Brazil thought they had the chance to beat the United States Team. Then, he was in charge of protecting Leandro Barbosa, who until then had been the top scorer in the tournament. With Bryant covering it, making it difficult to even dribble sometimes, Barbosa shot all night. The Americans won by 37. "Looking at a great white shark is one thing," Bryant told his teammates, "but jumping into the pool with something else is something else."

He wasn't kidding when he talked to his staff on April 14, 2016. Kobe Bryant still had a lot of work to do.

He was just beginning. And now it's gone.

The taxes will continue, although they will eventually fade. The legacy will be forever.