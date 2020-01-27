Kim Kardashian shares a look at Kanye West's Sunday service in honor of Kobe Bryant

WENN / Avalon

The midnight meeting that takes place hours after the NBA legend and his daughter died in a helicopter crash sees the performance of gospel singer Kirk Franklin and Chance The Rapper.

Kim Kardashian attended a midnight Sunday service meeting in honor of her friend Kobe Bryant, after the basketball player died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26 in the morning.

The reality star shared videos of the service on her Instagram page, which took place only hours after the 41-year-old man and his daughter, Gianna, 13, lost their lives when their private helicopter crashed in Calabasas. Another seven died in the accident.

During the ceremony, gospel singer Kirk franklin he asked the crowd, "Why do bad things happen to good people?" while Possibility of the rapper He also performed alongside the Sunday Service Choir, which was founded and directed by Kim's husband, Kanye west.

Hours before Sunday service, Kim posted a picture of Bryant and his daughter on Instagram with the caption: "My heart is so heavy. No one should experience what Vanessa is going through."

"This has affected us all so much, but I can't begin to imagine what Vanessa feels when she loses her husband and her baby," she continued. "I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for your family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest in Peace legend."

Kim's younger sister Khloe Kardashian He also tweeted: "This can't be real, there's no way! My heart hurts," while his brother Rob kardashian He added: "All I think about is his wife and daughters … they need their dad … Rest in peace Mamba."