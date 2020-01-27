Kim Kardashian launches Crystal Violet Musk fragrance with lavender, jasmine and more Valentine's Day notes

%MINIFYHTMLf1e02e4c10da59e0849146dabc1c43c411% %MINIFYHTMLf1e02e4c10da59e0849146dabc1c43c412%

Kim Kardashian is adding a new fragrance to her crystal collection. In an Instagram post shared with his 158 million Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian revealed the new Crystal Violet Musk fragrance that will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, just in time for Valentine's Day. He also mocked that it is the color of lavender and amethyst crystals. As part of the KKW fragrance collection, Crystal Violet Musk follows the other glass perfumes like gardenia and pear and peony. Kim shared a video on her Instagram account, as well as on the official Instagram page Kim Kardashian Fragrance and promoted the new fragrance in her Instagram stories.

The KKW Fragrance page shared the following title along with a video of Kim Kardashian promoting the aroma.

“@Kimkardashian presents the new Crystal Violet Musk fragrance with notes of lavender, sugar-coated bergamot, star jasmine and vanilla fluff. Available this Wednesday, 01.29 at 12 p.m. PST at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM ".

%MINIFYHTMLf1e02e4c10da59e0849146dabc1c43c413% %MINIFYHTMLf1e02e4c10da59e0849146dabc1c43c414%

Kim appeared with her hair combed back and twisted in a long braid as she held the perfume at an angle to her face and talked about the new perfume.

You can watch the video that Kim Kardashian shared by promoting the Crystal Violet Musk in the following video player.

Kim spoke on her official Instagram page about perfume and shared her enthusiasm for the new product. She said she wanted the fragrance to be easy to use and said she tried several different combinations before finally choosing the best one.

“When I was developing the new aroma, I wanted to create something versatile and easy to use. I checked out so many versions and smelled a lot of different combinations to make sure I had the perfect aroma. Bergamot mixed with lavender and lush oriental flowers is such a soothing aroma that instantly makes you feel relaxed and refreshed. It is something new and different. I can't wait for the boys to try! "

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's latest fragrance? Do you like the glass bottles that Kim uses for the perfume collection?

Ad

Are you going to buy Kim's crystal violet musk when it goes on sale Wednesday?



Post views:

0 0