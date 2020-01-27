Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cry to Kobe Bryant during Sunday service

Tributes continue to arrive.

On Sunday, the world was surprised to learn that the basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers aboard a helicopter died in an unthinkable tragedy. The support of celebrities and fans alike has been coming, and many are using the time to keep their loved ones close and grieving.

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west They are turning to their faith in God to heal and show their support for lost lives too soon. Kim took Instagram to show images of a grim Sunday service in honor of the athlete and the others who died in the accident. Attended gospel musician Kirk franklin Y Possibility of the rapper who took the stage in an effort to bring some peace to the unfathomable situation.

"Midnight Sunday service," Kim captioned a video of Kirk praying. "I needed to hear this." Kanye also took the stage to lead his choir in gospel songs and paying tribute to a legend.