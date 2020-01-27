Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cry to Kobe Bryant during Sunday service

Tributes continue to arrive.
On Sunday, the world was surprised to learn that the basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers aboard a helicopter died in an unthinkable tragedy. The support of celebrities and fans alike has been coming, and many are using the time to keep their loved ones close and grieving.
Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west They are turning to their faith in God to heal and show their support for lost lives too soon. Kim took Instagram to show images of a grim Sunday service in honor of the athlete and the others who died in the accident. Attended gospel musician Kirk franklin Y Possibility of the rapper who took the stage in an effort to bring some peace to the unfathomable situation.
"Midnight Sunday service," Kim captioned a video of Kirk praying. "I needed to hear this." Kanye also took the stage to lead his choir in gospel songs and paying tribute to a legend.
In a post earlier on Sunday, the mother of four children talked about the pain she felt when she heard the news. "My heart is so heavy. No one should experience what the families involved are going through," he shared. "This has affected us all very much, but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa feels when she loses her husband and her baby. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all those who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend. "
Chance also turned to his Instagram to pay his respects. The rapper, who was visibly moved to tears during his performance in the Sunday service, posted a photo of Kobe and Gianna with halos entering through the heavenly gates. He did not subtitle it, but the photo said it all.
Kirk, who swept many of the Gospel categories during the Grammy 2020 earlier Sunday night, also posted a photo of the basketball player with a simple word. "Jesus ……" he wrote next to an image of Kobe.
Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who lost loved ones in this tragic accident.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML1cfc7e1bfe64b5ca71c279770efff85915%