Khloe Kardashian and Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson disagree with the state of their relationship

It's been about a year since Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Tristan Thompson, 28, officially announced their breakup, but recently, the couple has been seen to become more intimate and welcoming.

Many of his fans and even family members have been wondering what's going on. Is there a possible reconciliation for True Thompson's parents?

A source spoke with Hollywood life and explained that neither Khloe nor Tristan have been romantically involved with other people for almost a year, but that does not mean they get back together.

The person close to the talent of reality shows and the basketball star explained: “Khloe and Tristan are taking things extremely slowly and simply talking more. They have not been together again, but they are taking small steps to see if they can get there. They are not trying to have a baby right now. All they are doing is at an extremely slow pace. They talk and communicate much more and often. It seems that both of them would like to try to make things work. "

The source continued: “What changed for Khloe around the new year was that he realized that Tristan was making positive changes for his family, and he really wants to see if he can make it work not only for True's sake but for her. same. . She never really beat Tristan, and she knows that the love she feels for him won't disappear and it's not easy to find. "

Another source told the website that, while Tristan is working hard to get Khloe back, so far, it's not really working.

The person revealed: “Tristan is recovering Khloé in his life. He wants to rekindle the love they had, and is trying to figure out how to make everything happen. "

The insider continued saying: “Tristan says he wants to help recover Khloe, of course, he makes her feel good, but she tells him and everyone around her that she is not interested in doing anything other than raising him . Things have improved a lot among them, but she could never trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked very hard to move forward and learn to trust again. "

Ad

Fans of the couple are happy that the state of their relationship is slowly improving.



Post views:

0 0