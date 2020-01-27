Khalid arouses rumors about his sexuality after being seen feeling cozy with Lil Nas X in the Grammys

WENN / Avalon / Adriana M. Barraza

According to reports, the singer of & # 39; Young Dumb and Broke & # 39; and the success creator of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; they talked & # 39; a little too close & # 39; from each other at the ceremony on Sunday, January 26.

It is Khalid gay? The 21-year-old singer / songwriter has caused speculation about his sexuality after he was seen approaching "a little too much" with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to MTO News, the R&B star and the 20-year-old rapper looked "very welcoming" to each other behind the scenes at the 62nd annual ceremony. "They talked and were too close. Men don't get so close when they talk to each other, unless …" says a supposed connoisseur, leaving open speculation about Khalid's sexuality. .

The source notes that she is not sure if the "Young Dumb & Broke" singer is gay or bisexual, although there is some speculation about the industry that Khalid can be bisexual. "I don't say Khalid is gay, he has to live his truth. But because of the way they talked … it seemed like something was going on there," says the source.

While Khalid has been notoriously private about his personal life and has never talked about his sexuality, Lil Nas X went public as gay on June 30, 2019, the last day of Pride Month. "Some of you already know it, some of you don't care, some of you are not gone anymore. But before the end of this month I want you to listen carefully to their attention," he tweeted. confirming the speculation he hinted earlier in his song "c7osure".

He followed it with a tweet from the rainbow-colored building on the cover of his debut studio album "7" along with a legend that said: "Deada ** thought he had made it obvious."

In a recent interview with Variety, rapper "Panini" said he has become closer to his father since he went out publicly last year. "It could have been anyway," he said of the reaction to his announcement on Twitter. "We have approached." "I mean, especially now because I have nothing to hide. It was a shock to him. It's still the initial phase. I still don't feel comfortable bringing a boy."