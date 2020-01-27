Home Entertainment Keyshia Cole reveals that her mother Frankie has entered rehab

Keyshia Cole reveals that her mother Frankie has entered rehab

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

R,amp;B singer and new mother, Keyshia Cole, has revealed that her mother Francine "Frankie,quot; Lons has undergone rehabilitation treatment at a rehabilitation center.

"Happy that YOU DECIDED FOR YOUR OWN, enter a facility for treatment," Keyshia wrote.

"It's only been two weeks, but I'm trying to be optimistic and optimistic. Maybe, what will make THIS TIME different? This is what you WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE … Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS! "GRANDEZA,quot;.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©