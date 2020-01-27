Keyshia Cole reveals that her mother Frankie has entered rehab

R,amp;B singer and new mother, Keyshia Cole, has revealed that her mother Francine "Frankie,quot; Lons has undergone rehabilitation treatment at a rehabilitation center.

"Happy that YOU DECIDED FOR YOUR OWN, enter a facility for treatment," Keyshia wrote.

"It's only been two weeks, but I'm trying to be optimistic and optimistic. Maybe, what will make THIS TIME different? This is what you WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE … Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS! "GRANDEZA,quot;.

Frankie has struggled with addiction for many years. During Keyshia's own reality TV show, fans saw Keyshia forced to step forward and be the glue that her family needed in the middle of her mother's battle with drugs.

In 2018, Keyshia talked about the impact of her mother's relapses on her and her family:

"Every time my mother relapses, it breaks my heart more than it has already broken. I hope that if any of you are dealing with a family member who is fighting drug addiction, that you yourself are learning to deal with the struggle of everything, "he wrote at the time.

We are happy that Frankie is taking steps to live a clean and sober life …