Keyshia Cole & # 39; happy & # 39; his mother decides to register for rehabilitation

%MINIFYHTML921f9e894a12ab8ac2c0109b0a47884811% %MINIFYHTML921f9e894a12ab8ac2c0109b0a47884812%

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Love & # 39; He tells his followers online that he's trying to have hope and optimism. when his mother Frankie decides to seek help voluntarily for his drug addiction.

Up News Info –

Keyshia Cole He supported his mother Francine "Frankie" Lons to get help for her drug addiction. When Frankie decided to voluntarily register for rehabilitation, the singer turned to Instagram to share her hope that Frankie would improve.

"My day today," Keyshia wrote, "happy that YOU DECIDED FOR YOUR OWN, go to a facility for treatment. It's only been two weeks, but I'm trying to be optimistic and optimistic."

She added: "Maybe that's what will make THIS TIME different. This is what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE … Maybe this is THE YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS."

%MINIFYHTML921f9e894a12ab8ac2c0109b0a47884813% %MINIFYHTML921f9e894a12ab8ac2c0109b0a47884814%

<br />

Keyshia has always talked about her mother's struggle with drug abuse. In August 2018, he told his fans online: "Every time my mother relapses, it breaks my heart more than it has already broken. I hope, if any of you are dealing with a family member who is fighting drug addiction, which you yourself are learning to deal with the struggle of everything. "

She continued: "And all the pain that comes from seeing a loved one constantly falling back. Seeing them return to the streets because that's what they are used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And I will always love you."

His relationship with Frankie was tense not only because of Frankie's addiction but also because of his father's fatherhood. He once faced Frankie on his show "One by one"about the identity of his father and said he could not trust Frankie because he often changed his story.

"When I was a child, I looked for Pal Joeys, I called 411, remember that? I called 411 many times," he told the audience. "First he told me he was in Los Angeles, boys. I called Los Angeles and there was none there."