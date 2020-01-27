Kenya Moore, Toya Johnson and Rasheeda Frost cry to Kobe Bryant and her daughter: see their emotional messages

Among the people devastated after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, there are also Rasheeda Frost, Toya Johnson and Kenya Moore. All women had some words to say publicly on their social media accounts to commemorate this extremely painful day. Check out their messages below.

Here are Rasheeda's photos with Kobe and her daughter, Gianna.

Someone said: ‘I'm not a basketball fan but I felt this. RIP Kobe and all who lost their lives in this terrible accident "

A follower said: "So sad what has happened, a heartbreaking heartbreaking for all those affected by the accident, so much has happened this year and I hope and pray, things will improve soon thinking about your family and friends in this sad moment." . & # 39;

One commenter wrote: ‘#RIP Kobe 💔. The legend never dies. Praying for all who lost loved the beloved in this unjust world. Life is short. Be nice to another ☝️. ’

Toya posted the following message: "I have no words." God, please, hug your arms around @vanessabryant and the whole family. This is heartbreaking. "

Kenya Moore also shared a beautiful photo of the family:

A follower said: ‘He had an unconditional love for his wife and children. 😥🕊💔 ’and someone else posted this:‘ My CONDOLENCES and prayers to the whole family. May KOBE and Gianna (daughter) R.I.P. ❤️ ’

Someone else wrote: "Very, very hard, it breaks my heart and the prayers are with everyone who was on that plane."

Another Instagram installer also had some kind words to share: ‘Kobe and her daughter Gianna (Gigi) My condolences to family and friends. May God strengthen you all during this time of mourning. I am praying for all of you. Thank you @kobebryant for all the hope and inspiration you have given us. His legacy will live for many generations to come. # broken legacy #legacy ".

Rest in peace, Kobe, GiGi and all who passed.



