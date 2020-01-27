Kendrick Perkins apologizes to Kevin Durant after the death of Kobe Bryant

Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has issued an apology to former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant following news from the Lakers legend, the death of Kobe Bryant.

"I just wanted to tell you that I love you, my brother, and whatever I have done to hurt you, I'm sorry brother, and I hope you forgive me. I love you brother, talk! @ KDTrey5," Perkins tweeted.

Perkins said he issued the apology because he knows it would have been what Bryant wanted:

"My new motto with everything is, what would Kobe do? He would want us to focus more on the loss of his daughter. He would want us to overcome the differences with our brothers and move on. I would never want the game to be canceled or stopped. .He would like us to continue! #RIPKOBE, "Perkins said.

Durant has not responded publicly to the seemingly sincere apology, but most likely he mourns Bryant like the rest of the world.