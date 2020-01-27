Home Entertainment Kendrick Perkins apologizes to Kevin Durant after the death of Kobe Bryant

Kendrick Perkins apologizes to Kevin Durant after the death of Kobe Bryant

Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has issued an apology to former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant following news from the Lakers legend, the death of Kobe Bryant.

"I just wanted to tell you that I love you, my brother, and whatever I have done to hurt you, I'm sorry brother, and I hope you forgive me. I love you brother, talk! @ KDTrey5," Perkins tweeted.

