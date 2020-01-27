Keith Urban reveals why Nicole Kidman did not go to the Grammys

Keith Urban stopped at the 2020 Grammy Awards this Sunday, January 26, but he didn't have his main daughter, Nicole Kidman. The 52-year-old singer was there as the host of the awards ceremony, and then revealed to People TV that his wife was home with the flu.

"A lot of that," Keith told reporters. Although Keith couldn't stay home to take care of his partner, fortunately, his daughters, Faith and Sunday Rose, were there to watch over Tom Cruise's ex-wife. It's 11 and 9.

The last time the couple was seen and together was during the 2020 Golden Globes on January 5. On December 29, Keith shared a photo of himself kissing his wife. No wonder Keith and Nicole are a couple made in heaven, considering their respective ties to Australia, among their other points in common.

In addition, it is probably the same reason that the celebrity couple lost half a million dollars to help fight the wildfires that plague Australia, Refinery 29 originally reported.

Earlier this year, Kidman turned to his Instagram Stories to talk about the wildfires that took over the nation, claiming that his financial contribution to the fund was to help support volunteer firefighting services.

Keith also addressed the fires on his Instagram. During a Golden Globe event near the beginning of the year, Nicole explained that she felt a little distracted by what was happening in her home country. Urban and Kidman donated money to the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service is also one of the largest organizations of its kind on the planet. Kidman and Urban were not the only celebrities who threw money for the fires, just like Pink, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, the Once upon a time in Hollywood star. An NBC report claimed that 24 people had died at that time.

In addition, wildlife experts claimed that billions of animals had been killed, and many species were in danger of extinction.



