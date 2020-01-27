Kehlani and YG get together and get cozy at the Meek Mill Grammys after party

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; You Know Wassup & # 39; and her ex boyfriend have reconciled and could even have been back together after a crack caused by her trap last year.

Looked like Kehlani Y Yg Giving your romance another chance. The couple got cozy, hugged, danced and scoffed as they gathered at the Grammys post-star-filled party organized by meek mill. They were joined by another couple, Casanova and his own girlfriend Swaggy Jazzy.

YG and Kehlani were sentimentally linked in 2019 and confirmed their relationship in September with a public display of affection. However, their relationship soon became difficult when he was beaten by rumors of infidelity.

He was caught on camera kissing another woman outside the Poppy Night Club in Los Angeles. He blamed the alcohol, claiming that "he got carried away and it was very unfortunate to put himself in that situation and hurt Kehlani."

He later turned to the drama in his new song "You Know Wassup," spilling his heart over how "surprised" and "embarrassed" he was for his trap. "Why do I have to beg you to choose me / Why your vices, your liquor? / Why do I have to ask for flowers? / I deserve roses, I deserve bigger / I know you're trying to change, but is it worth the wait? "she sang.

When they saw her go out with Tory Lanez in Canada, YG cited Young thug, "Do not shoot Tryna Comfort My B * tch While We Goin & # 39; Thru It". He added: "I know where black operations live."

While Lanez supported her mother, Kehlani explained that she broke up with YG. "I am single and focused," he wrote on Twitter. He also made things clear in Lanez's connection rumors: "We made a song for my album."