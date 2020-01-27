Kash Doll breaks his silence amid the rumors of Cardi B's fief

%MINIFYHTMLb049135e6b564b65294c3b3da712040711% %MINIFYHTMLb049135e6b564b65294c3b3da712040712%

Amid rumors that she and her boyfriend Pardi fight with Cardi B, the rapper & # 39; Ice Me Out & # 39; Respond to a person who tells him on Twitter to stop fighting with everyone.

Kash Doll broke her silence after it was rumored that she was fighting with her new friend Cardi B. The "Ice Me Out" star insisted that he had no enmity with anyone. "I am not struggling with anyone," he told his Twitter followers while responding to one of his critics.

Rumors of disputes began when people noticed that Kash did not follow Cardi on Instagram nor did the hitter "Bodak Yellow". He is even more suspicious as Kash's boyfriend Sorry Fontaine Nor was it on Cardi's list and vice versa.

It's strange because Pardi was one of Cardi's composers. Meanwhile, although Kash and Cardi had a fight in the past, the two buried the ax and celebrated together in November 2019 when Kash first related to Pardi.

Kash didn't even follow Nicki Minaj when she began to be friendly with Cardi. "I stopped following Nicki two weeks ago," he revealed. "She went into my DM talking crazy." He also dragged Nicki's fans, "I stopped following her and told her she was delusional, just like all her parents."

Kash Doll also had a fight with Lil & # 39; Kim in the past. Apparently she was angry when she is not on Kim's tour, but then revealed that it is her fault for jumping to the conclusion and blaming Kim. "I had my feelings that someone I was working with told me. She said I couldn't go on tour with her. Lil Kim didn't even know it," Kash tweeted.

Kim accepted his apology and replied: "In life, sometimes we make mistakes and make bad decisions, but it's how that woman fixes it, it's what defines her."