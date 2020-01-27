Kanye West organizes a special service from Sunday to midnight after the death of Kobe Bryant

After the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the grim 2020 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, which hostess Alicia Keys referred to as "the house Kobe Bryant built," Kanye West decided it was the perfect time For a spiritual cure. The rapper organized a Sunday service at midnight for those who were grieving, and featured a performance by gospel singer Kirk Franklin and an appearance of Chance the Rapper.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, posted videos of the service in her Instagram Stories, including one from Franklin who had just won the Grammy for Best Performance / Gospel Song. Kardashian said he "needed to hear,quot; what Franklin said during the service.

Kobe Bryant and Kanye West Nike commercial. (2012) pic.twitter.com/uwJe521wxB – EGO TRAVEL STUDIES. (@egotrip_usa) January 26, 2020

"There will be times when the loving father won't seem to make sense," said the 15-time Grammy winner. "And through religion they have told us so much that it is wrong to ask God why."

Chance the Rapper, nominated for the best rap song, also appeared in Kardashian's Instagram stories, while performing Ultralight beam with Franklin and West.

Kim's sister, Kourtney, also attended the special Sunday service, and posted a video of West acting Selah.

As the world already knows, the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. According to Persons magazine, the rotor ship crashed on a hillside and burst into flames.

After hearing the news, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Kobe and Gianna on Instagram, and wrote an emotional title.

Kanye West paid tribute to his friend Kobe Bryant in Sunday service last night. pic.twitter.com/0jy9fJ49Ce – Pigeons and airplanes (@PigsAndPlans) January 27, 2020

“My heart is very heavy. No one should experience what the families involved are going through, ”wrote the 39-year-old man. “This has affected us all so much, but I can't begin to imagine what Vanessa feels when she loses her husband and her baby. I cry just thinking about it. I pray for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest in peace, legend.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife of 18 years, Vanessa Laine Bryant, and his three daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Kim Kardashian said last fall Sight that Kanye West began his Sunday service to heal himself. She explained that it was something really personal, and began as something for friends and family. Kardashian added that her husband has had an amazing evolution by being born again and being saved by Christ.



