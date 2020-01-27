Kanye West celebrates a special Sunday service at midnight in honor of Kobe Bryant with Kirk Franklin and Chance The Rapper

Roommates, while countless tributes continue to arrive for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna after their heartbreaking deaths after a sudden helicopter crash, celebrities are also sending their own thoughts, prayers and tributes. Kanye West, a long-time Kobe fan, recently held a special version of his Sunday service session in honor of Kobe's memory.

Kanye West and Kobe Bryant had a friendship that dates back several years, so it was no surprise that Ye recently celebrated a midnight edition of his Sunday service as a special tribute to him. Although, Kanye was not the only one to participate in the tribute, as frequent guests Kirk Franklin and Chance The Rapper also made some selections.

Kirk Franklin conducted an emotional prayer before his performance and Chance The Rapper was so excited during his verse on Kanye's "Ultralight Beam,quot; that he had to take breaks and recover in order to finish. Kanye even wrote a special verse for Kobe's memory and was also noticeably drowned.

Previously, prior to the Sunday Service presentation, Kanye tweeted this about Kobe:

“Kobe, we love you brother. We pray for his family and appreciate the life he has lived and all the inspiration he gave. "

Of course, Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, attended to capture a video of the performance and posted his own tribute to Kobe on Instagram:

“My heart is very heavy. No one should experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much, but I can't begin to imagine what Vanessa feels when she loses her husband and her baby. I cry just thinking about it. I pray for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest in peace, legend.

