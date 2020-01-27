Justin Timberlake remembers his final conversation with Kobe Bryant

Justin Timberlake mourns the death of Kobe Bryant.

The 38-year-old singer visited Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to the Lakers legend.

According to the Grammy winner, the two met when they were teenagers and joined their "momentum and process."

"I was amazed at what I could do with a basketball and I knew that his talent went beyond his physical gifts and extended to his mentality," Timberlake wrote on the social network. "A mentality that I would carry with me throughout my career and that I would continue to use every day. As the years went by, I saw you do things that seemed humanly unimaginable. And, through ups and downs, championships and injuries, you still had a unwavering determination about his mentality to remain fierce in the face of competition. "

Then, the artist explained how "something began to change,quot; every time they connected.

"Your patience and tranquility grew," Timberlake continued. "And it inspired me to keep growing by myself."