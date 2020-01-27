Justin Timberlake remembers his final conversation with Kobe Bryant

Justin Timberlake mourns the death of Kobe Bryant.
The 38-year-old singer visited Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to the Lakers legend.
According to the Grammy winner, the two met when they were teenagers and joined their "momentum and process."
"I was amazed at what I could do with a basketball and I knew that his talent went beyond his physical gifts and extended to his mentality," Timberlake wrote on the social network. "A mentality that I would carry with me throughout my career and that I would continue to use every day. As the years went by, I saw you do things that seemed humanly unimaginable. And, through ups and downs, championships and injuries, you still had a unwavering determination about his mentality to remain fierce in the face of competition. "
Then, the artist explained how "something began to change,quot; every time they connected.
"Your patience and tranquility grew," Timberlake continued. "And it inspired me to keep growing by myself."
He also recalled how they exchanged "old,quot; jokes over the years.
"We both appreciate a good & # 39; ribs & # 39;" Timberlake added. "We joke about & # 39; The Vino Club & # 39;. You got the nickname of & # 39; Vino & # 39; to represent how one could age gracefully as a good wine."
Still, he said the NBA star "never stopped aspiring to inspire me."
"Your confidence in me was enormous, it really affected me because I admired you so much," Timberlake wrote. "I don't mean one of the best athletes in history. I mean one person. People can sometimes confuse the will to win with the lack of compassion. That wasn't you. You had both qualities."
Kevin Mazur / Fox / Getty Images for Fox
Timberlake looked back at the last conversation he had with Bryant.
"The last conversation we shared was about being parents and what that meant," he wrote. "That was, beyond all the things we could do in this world, our true legacy. Who are our children and what beautiful people they will become. And, I suppose at this moment, unable to find all the words, THAT father the connection is the most devastating for me. "
He also sent his love to Bryant's wife. Vanessa and the rest of the family. In addition, he sent love to "the families of all who connected in mourning this terrible tragedy."
"My heart is broken and my family elevates you in our thoughts and prayers," he concluded.
"Kobe … You have connected many of us. Mamba's mentality will last all the time. I know it will be a source for me every day as it has been for so many days before. Your legacy is with us. It is our responsibility. transmit it now. I hope … I can continue to make you proud, Wine. Champion, MVP, Legend, Hero, Inspiration, Father, Friend. I will miss you, brother. Mamba forever. "
In addition, Timberlake shared a series of old photos of himself with Bryant. One showed the singer cheering on Bryant in a game. Another showed them at the ESPY Awards.
Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old. His daughter, Gianna, also died in the tragic accident. She was 13 years old. Bryant and his daughter were among the nine people on the plane. There were no survivors.
Timberlake was not the only celebrity who honored Bryant. Duck, Taylor Swift, Reese witherspoon, John legend and more stars also paid tribute. Several athletes, included Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson Y Shaquille O & # 39; Neal-I also?
%MINIFYHTMLda83b559c467e87e66435463377603da15%