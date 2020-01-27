Justin Bieber joins Quavo to film a music video at the nursery

%MINIFYHTML86e107a2140a0f7d1a2db0cbd95a0e0911% %MINIFYHTML86e107a2140a0f7d1a2db0cbd95a0e0912%

WENN / Brian To / Avalon

The creator of hits & # 39; Yummy & # 39; and the member of Migos join a group of children while filming what is expected to be a melody of the next album of the first.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber associated with Migos star Quavo while the couple seemed to shoot a music video at a Los Angeles nursery.

The music stars were accompanied by a group of children while they danced and clapped in unison during the filming, for what is expected to be a song from the next album by the creator of hits "Yummy".

Justin, Quavo and the children were standing on their marks along the steps of the porch of the organization, with the stars and children very animated while recording different shots.

%MINIFYHTML86e107a2140a0f7d1a2db0cbd95a0e0913% %MINIFYHTML86e107a2140a0f7d1a2db0cbd95a0e0914%

The protagonist Justin was dressed in a baggy sweatshirt of his Drew House brand, while rapper Quavo wore a religious-themed sweater.

<br />

The clip was recorded on Friday (January 24), just one day after the singer opened his battle over Lyme disease at an album reproduction event in Los Angeles.

"I don't even think I should be alive … I feel like God took me out of a really dark place," said the emotional singer when he released several new songs.

A release date for registration has not yet been announced.