Joseph Parker open to a final WBO eliminator against Daniel Dubois | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML0ceeebc27cb5b97581a05f31c0fab20311% %MINIFYHTML0ceeebc27cb5b97581a05f31c0fab20312%





Joseph Parker could be ordered to face Daniel Dubois in the near future

%MINIFYHTML0ceeebc27cb5b97581a05f31c0fab20313% %MINIFYHTML0ceeebc27cb5b97581a05f31c0fab20314%

Joseph Parker would be open to a final WBO eliminator against Daniel Dubois, says New Zealand manager David Higgins.

Kiwi's heavyweight is No. 2 in the WBO ranking, with Dubois sitting just behind No. 3, and the duo could be ordered to fight for the right to become the next mandatory WBO challenger.

Oleksandr Usyk, the current WBO No. 1 contender, is expected to face Derek Chisora ​​before a guaranteed fight against WBO owner Anthony Joshua, leaving Parker and Dubois as the following.

Daniel Dubois is within walking distance of a world title fight

"I think everything is possible," said Higgins Sky sports. "It's great that Dubois is making waves and as long as he keeps doing it, it's very possible that Joseph Parker fights with him. They just have to keep going in the right direction."

"Personally, I think Joseph Parker has too much pedigree and a head too good for Dubois."

"Dubois clearly has great power. There are many unknown things there. I think Parker has too much class. If we were ordered to fight, or put ourselves in that position, it is something that could be discussed in the future."

Parker is preparing to return with the bill from Mikey Garcia-Jessie Vargas in Texas on February 29, live in Sky Sports, with an opponent to be announced for the 28 year old player.

Joshua will face the mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev in his next fight, with promoter Eddie Hearn hoping that Usyk will accept fighting Chisora ​​while waiting for his confrontation with the WBO champion, the IBF and the WBA.

"It is (Usyk-Chisora) very close," said Hearn Sky sports. "Now it's a matter of date. March 28 in The O2, or April 11 in Manchester are the two options. March 28 would be the favorite.

"A brilliant fight. Derek Chisora, the way he has returned in the sport of boxing and the dedication he has with David Haye, a great team. They think they can win that fight. They think they can cause great discomfort. They think Usyk doesn't You can with the big boys.

"Usyk has already been in the United Kingdom, a great fight against Tony Bellew. One of the most important names in the sport. It is a monstrous fight in boxing in the United Kingdom and the world. Very close now to that fight."

Undefeated Dubois has claimed British and Commonwealth titles on his way to 14 wins and has been linked to a major internal confrontation against Joe Joyce.