JoJo won his first Grammy and nobody is more excited than his fans

Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Salt! Jojo He won his first Grammy!
The "Too Little Too Late,quot; singer took home the award for best R,amp;B song during the 2020 Grammys last night for "Say So,quot;, his collaboration with PJ Morton. This brand is the first nomination and victory of the star on the biggest music night, a compliment that fans feel it took a long time to arrive.
To celebrate the great milestone, the star and his followers went to Twitter to, well, freak out completely.
In her first tweet, the 29-year-old girl. tweeted she was "ABOUT. THE. MOON,quot;. About the victory In a second cheep, she said: "SO GRATEFUL FOR THIS MOMENT. R,amp;B song of the year #SAYSO @PJMORTON,quot;.
Fellow singer Tinashe responded to the tweet of the singer "Leave (Get Out)" congratulating her on the great victory. "You deserve all the praise!" she said.
However, nothing beats the reactions of his fans to the long-awaited victory.
Like a cheerful fan said on the social networking site, "JOJO WON AN F * @ KING GRAMMY !!!!" Intervened other, "This woman deserved a grammy at the age of 13 when she launched Get Out … congratulations to you @iamjojo, this is VERY late!"
JoJo has been famous since entering the music scene when he was only 13 years old. His impressive voice made instant hits "Leave (Get Out)" and "Too Little Too Late,quot;, but the star experienced some important legal battles with his old record label, Blackground Recordings, which made his ancient music unavailable so that fans could access.
She made her trip to release new difficult music, to say the least, but once she was finally released from her contract, she re-recorded and released her first two albums:Jojo Y Road—In 2018. (Taylor Swift He also plans to re-record his old music to regain ownership of his work.)
In response to the legal drama, the singer grew an avid group of followers over the years who wanted something better for the singer. And it's those same fans who have been excited about the star and its victory now.
As a follower tweeted, "I've been supporting you from the beginning. You deserve this and much more. Congratulations."
As another wrote, "ABOUT. DAMN. TIME @iamJoJo receives the accessories it DESERVES for so long !!!"
Congratulations on your great victory, JoJo! We will be watching Aquamarine celebrate.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML4e942cd108511cc912a288bc2d56f81615%