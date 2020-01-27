JoJo won his first Grammy and nobody is more excited than his fans

Salt! Jojo He won his first Grammy!

The "Too Little Too Late,quot; singer took home the award for best R,amp;B song during the 2020 Grammys last night for "Say So,quot;, his collaboration with PJ Morton. This brand is the first nomination and victory of the star on the biggest music night, a compliment that fans feel it took a long time to arrive.

To celebrate the great milestone, the star and his followers went to Twitter to, well, freak out completely.

In her first tweet, the 29-year-old girl. tweeted she was "ABOUT. THE. MOON,quot;. About the victory In a second cheep, she said: "SO GRATEFUL FOR THIS MOMENT. R,amp;B song of the year #SAYSO @PJMORTON,quot;.

Fellow singer Tinashe responded to the tweet of the singer "Leave (Get Out)" congratulating her on the great victory. "You deserve all the praise!" she said.

However, nothing beats the reactions of his fans to the long-awaited victory.

Like a cheerful fan said on the social networking site, "JOJO WON AN F * @ KING GRAMMY !!!!" Intervened other, "This woman deserved a grammy at the age of 13 when she launched Get Out … congratulations to you @iamjojo, this is VERY late!"