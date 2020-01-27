John Bolton, Kobe Bryant, Grammy Awards: Your Monday Report

Mourning of an N.B.A. great

The death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. surprised the world of sports and generated a torrent of pain.

Thousands of people gathered at the Staples Center, and the condolences of the presidents and celebrities. Several artists paid tribute to Mr. Bryant at the Grammy Awards, which took place in the arena hours later.

The helicopter carrying Mr. Bryant, 41, fell near Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, in foggy conditions. Here are the latest updates.

Reach: The helicopter was headed from Orange County, where the Bryant family lives, to Mr. Bryant's youth basketball academy, where he trained his daughter Gianna, who died in the accident. A baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa was also killed, as was his wife and daughter. The other victims have not yet been identified.

Obituary: Mr. Bryant jumped directly from high school to N.B.A. in 1996 and won five championships with the Lakers before retiring in 2016. He was a great unquestionable basketball player, but his legacy is not so simple.

The 72-hour lie of Iran

The country's military officials knew for three days that their own forces had shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane over Tehran this month, but received a threat of resignation from President Hassan Rouhani and an order from Iran's supreme leader before the government recognized his fatal error.