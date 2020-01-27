John Bolton, Kobe Bryant, Grammy Awards: Your Monday Report

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering new tests related to Trump's impeachment investigation, reaction to the death of Kobe Bryant, and the Grammy awards.
New details of Ukraine in John Bolton's book
President Trump told his national security adviser in August that he They wanted to continue freezing $ 391 million in aid to Ukraine until the officials there investigated the Democrats, including the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript by the advisor, John Bolton.
A key element of Trump's political trial defense has been that retention of aid was separated from his requests for investigation. Here are five conclusions from Mr. Bolton's book.
Bolton has said he would testify at Trump's impeachment trial if asked, but lawmakers said the Senate was unlikely to call new witnesses.
As we know: Several people described Mr. Bolton's account of the Ukraine issue to the Times, but the White House did not answer questions about Mr. Bolton's claims. Mr. Bolton's lawyer accused the White House of revealing the contents of the book.
Whats Next: Mr. Trump's legal team will resume his defense today, starting at 1 p.m. Oriental. During In an abbreviated session on Saturday, the president's lawyers attacked his accusers as partisan witch hunters who were trying to remove him from office because they couldn't beat him at the polls.
Coronavirus outbreak intensifies
The death toll in China from respiratory disease increased to at least 80 today, and the government extended the Lunar New Year vacations in three days in an effort to limit travel. Here are the latest updates.
A senior Chinese health official warned on Sunday that the spread of the virus was accelerating despite a blockade affecting 56 million people. The quarantine could worsen the situation, even by exacerbating the shortage of medical supplies.
The details: Most of the almost 3,000 people who contracted the virus live in China, but it has spread to 10 other countries. Five cases have been confirmed in the USA. UU.
Go deeper: Compared to China's response to the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s, the government has responded faster to the current outbreak. But there are indications that officials, especially those at the regional level, took time to recognize the danger and continue to handle the crisis badly.
Another angle: Many airlines are accommodating travelers who wish to modify, delay or cancel China itineraries. This is what you can expect.
Mourning of an N.B.A. great
The death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. surprised the world of sports and generated a torrent of pain.
Thousands of people gathered at the Staples Center, and the condolences of the presidents and celebrities. Several artists paid tribute to Mr. Bryant at the Grammy Awards, which took place in the arena hours later.
The helicopter carrying Mr. Bryant, 41, fell near Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, in foggy conditions. Here are the latest updates.
Reach: The helicopter was headed from Orange County, where the Bryant family lives, to Mr. Bryant's youth basketball academy, where he trained his daughter Gianna, who died in the accident. A baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa was also killed, as was his wife and daughter. The other victims have not yet been identified.
Obituary: Mr. Bryant jumped directly from high school to N.B.A. in 1996 and won five championships with the Lakers before retiring in 2016. He was a great unquestionable basketball player, but his legacy is not so simple.
The 72-hour lie of Iran
The country's military officials knew for three days that their own forces had shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane over Tehran this month, but received a threat of resignation from President Hassan Rouhani and an order from Iran's supreme leader before the government recognized his fatal error.
We have An in-depth report on the cover-up and its political implications. The main takeaway: the Islamic The Revolutionary Guard Corps, the elite force charged with defending the clerical government of Iran at home and abroad, set aside the elected government at a time of national crisis.
As we know: The Times interviewed current and former Iranian officials, senior members of the Revolutionary Guards and people close to the intimate circle of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Another angle: The Pentagon said 34 members of the US service suffered traumatic brain injuries when Iran fired missiles at an Iraqi military base this month. President Trump said last week that the troops' concussion symptoms "were not very serious."
The faces of life after the Holocaust.
A ceremony today in Auschwitz will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp in German-occupied Poland.
Before the event, our Opinion section Published portraits of 75 Holocaust survivors. Among them are, clockwise from the upper left: Esther Meron, Motke Weisel, Sara Leicht, Thomas Geve, Batsheva Dagan and Avraham Harshalom.
This is what is happening most.
A peace plan in the Middle East: President Trump is expected to reveal details of his long-promised proposal to negotiate peace in the region this week. But as the Palestinians refuse to participate in the process, diplomats in past peace efforts see the plan as a way to help the reelection efforts of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
20 questions with the Democrats: The Times interviewed six presidential candidates on foreign policy, the last book they read and more. Check out their answers here.
Changes in your credit score: Under an adjustment to the widely used three-digit score, consumers with good financial status should see their scores bounce higher. But those in financial difficulties may experience a fall.
Snapshot: Above, Billie Eilish accepted the Grammy Award on Sunday for the song of the year, "Bad Guy." The 18-year-old won five awards and swept the main categories. Here is a complete list of winners.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week’s column, A new beginning, a table in Grand Central and more tales of readers of New York City.
What we are reading: This Boston Globe investigation into the inaction of the US government. UU. Before the outbreaks of E. coli. The story of a 2-year-old boy who ate part of his father's salad and developed the disease is "heartbreaking, scary and fascinating," writes our Times Insider editor Jennifer Krauss.
Cook: Red beans and slow-cooked rice take only about 20 minutes to prepare in the morning.
Read: In his latest comic effort, Roxane Gay adapts a short story, "The Sacrifice of Darkness," from his 2017 collection "Difficult Women."
Watch: "Miss Americana," a Netflix documentary about Taylor Swift, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week.
Smarter life: Wirecutter recommends five cheap things (ish) to do in a messy closet.
And now for the backstory in …
The Bill Clinton political trial
We ask Peter Baker, our White House chief correspondent, to reflect on an important moment in the period before the last presidential indictment and compare it to the current trial. He has covered both.
This week, twenty-two years ago, there was a milestone in the latest presidential political trial drama. President Bill Clinton was on the defensive after The Washington Post, where he was working at the time, broke the news that Ken Starr was investigating whether the president had committed perjury to cover up an affair with a former White House inmate.
Mr. Clinton took the microphone at the end of an event, looked angry at the journalists in the room, moved his finger and, with Hillary Clinton standing behind him, said forcefully: "I didn't have sex with that woman, miss Lewinsky
Two things caught our attention: one, which seemed to briefly leave her name blank, referring to it as "that woman,quot;, before invoking it. But the second was the intensity of his denial. I was crazy hot.
At that time, before the DNA and the testimony of the grand jury, we did not know if the story we were pursuing was false or if the president of the United States was lying to us and the country. Of course, we later discovered what it was.
Now, when Ken Starr reappears as President Trump's lawyer in the current political trial trial, and the administration's explanations of what happened continue to fluctuate, it’s hard not to feel deja vu.
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news.
