Joe Giudice flirting with hot girls in Mexico after Teresa separates

Teresa Giudice's separated husband is caught by the camera celebrating with girls in bikinis and seductively dancing with one of them in a place called Isla Mujeres.

Joe Giudice He doesn't seem to have any trouble following his lifelong separation from his wife. Teresa Giudice. The 47-year-old reality show star was seen partying with some hot bikini girls in Mexico.

The Italian businessman was seen in a place called Isla Mujeres during the weekend. In a video obtained by TMZ, he was seen seductively dancing with a woman dressed in an olive bikini. They also saw him curl up with a couple of girls under a beach hut.

Joe seemed to be on a boy trip as he recently posted a video of him fishing in a boat on his Instagram account. "Invest in this!" He captioned it, with some hashtags "#fish #laugh #familytime".

<br />

Hours after the video of him partying with the ladies dressed in bikinis appeared online, Joe posted, but then eliminated a public apology on Twitter. "I learned about the courage it takes to be in the public eye and how videos or comments can be & # 39; insensitive and stupid, and I'm deeply sorry & # 39;" he wrote.

He continued: "However, I am on a family trip with my uncle and my friends! The girls were trying to dance with me in a hotel. I gave people permission to dance near me, which I regret for the girls that they witnessed my girls deserve me full time, although they don't embarrass me for talking to humans. Sincerely, Joe #tmx #lovemy girls #brave # standup ".

When one person commented on the post, "Take care, Joe. Some unscrupulous people," he replied: "Yes, I am very faithful and I will wait."

Joe Giudice published a public apology after being seen partying in Mexico.

His separated wife, Teresa, liked the post before it was removed from his account for an unknown reason.

Joe returned to Italy at the end of 2019 while awaiting the final decision on his deportation appeal. Later, in December, he confirmed that he and Teresa had separated after 20 years of marriage. "It's time to let go," he wrote with a link to an article about split news.