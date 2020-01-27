Jessie J puts the enemies in & # 39; mute & # 39; when he declares love for Channing Tatum

%MINIFYHTML72f55e3b91f209afa0fc8e19e315419211% %MINIFYHTML72f55e3b91f209afa0fc8e19e315419212%

The creator of hits & # 39; Domino & # 39; He reminds his followers that & # 39; love shines and grows differently & # 39; few days after her boyfriend & # 39; Magic Mike & # 39; defended her against the comments & # 39; hurtful & # 39; of trolls online.

Jessie J is putting those who hate in "silence" after meeting her boyfriend Channing Tatum.

The couple dated for just over a year before calling in time for their relationship at the end of last year (19). However, now they are back together, and the "Price Tag" star is not paying attention to its critics.

Together with a clip of her and Channing, 39, exchanging kisses while attending the MusiCares Gala on Friday, January 24 at night, the 31-year-old singer wrote: "When you put whispers, noise and outside comparisons on MUTE and you turn ON your volume of life at full power. "

"When you give up and act without fear about the truth that it always was. Love shines and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out."

She added: "I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel is all that matters."

"Mike Magic"Star Channing recently defended his girlfriend from the" hurtful "comments of online trolls, telling a fan:" If you can't not be a horrible and hateful person on my page and support the woman and infinite and untouchable beauty That Jess is … please kindly get TF (the f ** k) out of here. Nobody wants you here. Especially me."