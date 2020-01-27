Jessica Simpson shares photo taken from the accident site of Kobe Bryant

Fans and celebrities continue to cry and share touching tributes of the deceased Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas on Sunday, January 26.

His 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant He also died in the fatal accident.

Today, there are more details available about the fatal accident and about the other seven victims who were also traveling with the retired Los Angeles Lakers player.

%MINIFYHTMLfdf474fe629c04fd0e09a67d8762a1a513% %MINIFYHTMLfdf474fe629c04fd0e09a67d8762a1a514%

The nine people on board took off from Orange County John Wayne Airport around 9 a.m. and they headed north to the Kobe Mamba Academy in the Thousand Oaks area, where their daughter and her teammates were to play in the Mamba Cup.

On Monday, January 27, singer and actress. Jessica Simpson He took Instagram to honor the life of Kobe, his daughter and the other seven victims who died in the helicopter crash.

"Eric took this photo from our backyard just after the accident where Kobe, his daughter and other beautiful souls were raised to be with God for eternity," Simpson began in his long Instagram post. "We could see emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss."