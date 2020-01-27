Jessica Simpson shares photo taken from the accident site of Kobe Bryant

Fans and celebrities continue to cry and share touching tributes of the deceased Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas on Sunday, January 26.
His 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant He also died in the fatal accident.
Today, there are more details available about the fatal accident and about the other seven victims who were also traveling with the retired Los Angeles Lakers player.
The nine people on board took off from Orange County John Wayne Airport around 9 a.m. and they headed north to the Kobe Mamba Academy in the Thousand Oaks area, where their daughter and her teammates were to play in the Mamba Cup.
On Monday, January 27, singer and actress. Jessica Simpson He took Instagram to honor the life of Kobe, his daughter and the other seven victims who died in the helicopter crash.
"Eric took this photo from our backyard just after the accident where Kobe, his daughter and other beautiful souls were raised to be with God for eternity," Simpson began in his long Instagram post. "We could see emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss."
She added: "I felt the power in the sky from the heavens separating to make room for the greatest of angels to rise. My heart is completely broken by all the families and loved ones that remain."
According to an aviation source, the premature crash of the Sikorsky-76 was probably due to dense fog in the area.
"In general, crashes due to low visibility are a sudden and rapid shock because they did not see the ground and when they notice that it is too late to move and just hit," the source explained.
According to the Los Angeles TimesLos Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the fog was severe enough that the Los Angeles Police Department Air Support Division "landed its helicopters and did not fly until later in the afternoon ".
Rubenstein added: "The climatic situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying." The publication cites that LAPD's flight minima are 2 miles of visibility and a 800-foot cloud ceiling. the The times of L.A. He also spoke with former Island Express Helicopters pilot Kurt Deetz, who said "the probability of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that plane simply does not happen."
