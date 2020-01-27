James Franco requires that the deposit in the case of defamation of Johnny Depp be kept private

%MINIFYHTMLb4dd19b49bde262177d77edeaf5b63b511% %MINIFYHTMLb4dd19b49bde262177d77edeaf5b63b512%

WENN / Avalon / Instar

Quoted in regards to the legal battle of the actor of & # 39; City of Lies & # 39; with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the star of & # 39; 127 Hours & # 39; You are asking for a guarantee that your testimony will be sealed.

Up News Info –

James Franco has asked the judge to supervise Johnny DeppThe case of bitter defamation against his ex-wife to keep his testimony locked.

The actor has been cited for a statement regarding the legal dispute, but he wants his participation to be kept private.

According to a legal letter, obtained by The Blast, Franco's lawyer demands that his client receive a guarantee that everything he says in a statement is sealed.

%MINIFYHTMLb4dd19b49bde262177d77edeaf5b63b513% %MINIFYHTMLb4dd19b49bde262177d77edeaf5b63b514%

And he insists that there should be financial implications if Depp or someone filters the transcripts.

"I am consulting with Mr. Franco about his availability during the weeks of January 20 or February 10," the letter says. "Please let me know if any date during those weeks does not work for you. Please also provide me with an estimate of the time each party will need to interrogate you."

"Before accepting the appearance, we request that the court enter a confidentiality protection order that contains, among other provisions, the following: the transcript will not be used for any purpose other than litigation; if any part of the transcript is presented to the Court, shall be presented under seal; neither party may dispute the fact that Mr. Franco's deposition is being or has been taken with a third party or any other person, including the press; no party may discuss the testimony of the Mr. Franco and / or the transcript with (or show any part of the transcript to) a third party or any other person, including the press, and if any of the parties violates the confidentiality provisions, that party is liable for liquidated damages (in an amount that we can discuss). "

Franco was seen with the former Depp, Amber heard, inside the elevator of the couple's apartment building, just 24 hours after the fight that shook their marriage and led to a bitter battle of divorce and accusations of abuse from both sides.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation after she suggested he was a victim of domestic abuse in a newspaper opinion article.