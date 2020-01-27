Jake Muzzin of Toronto Maple Leafs says she would love to re-sign with the team

%MINIFYHTMLf77edaa5bbcb011f008a106d783e08f611% %MINIFYHTMLf77edaa5bbcb011f008a106d783e08f612%

The Toronto Maple Leafs won a key defense on Monday when Jake Muzzin activated from the injured reserve in time for him to play against the Nashville Predators, and Muzzin expressed interest in staying longer than the remaining 33 games of the season.

"The organization, the way they take care of us, the boys here, the rumor in the city about hockey is huge," Muzzin told TSN. "Being close to home is always a good touch, especially with a small one now, so there are many good things here and I would love to stay here."

Darren Dreger of TSN asked questions about the future of Muzzin, who is in the last season of a five-year contract he originally signed with the Los Angeles Kings; He said on January 24 that, unless something has changed in recent days, negotiations between Muzzin camp and Toronto remain preliminary. Muzzin, now 30, will surely seek a longer-term agreement as a free agent without restrictions, but Dreger said he would be surprised if the Leafs offer him more than five years in his next contract.

"It's what it is, it's part of hockey," Muzzin said when asked about his contract. "I am focusing on tonight and returning to the game and making this team advance on the right page."

Muzzin was lost about a month after breaking his foot during a December 27 game against the New Jersey Devils. The Leafs went 4-3-3 without Muzzin in the lineup and lost the best defender Morgan Rielly from a long-term injury during that period of time. Muzzin's return should alleviate some concerns about how the defense will remain during the final stretch of the regular season; he averages the second highest ice time (21 minutes and 21 seconds per game) in the club behind Rielly.

The Woodstock, Ontario. Native even played 27 minutes in a set-up game with Toronto's AHL affiliate, the Marlies, last week.

"I was going to feel like I- no matter what. That was a good way to get him out of the way,quot;, Muzzin told reporters of his conditioning game.

"In many ways, (Muzzin is) the conscience of our team," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told NHL.com on Sunday. "(He) talks a lot, has a great presence and a great experience. It means a lot in our back end."

The Maple Leafs (25-17-7, 57 points) return to action after the All-Star break on Monday four points from the Eastern Conference playoff race.