Jaden Smith praises boyfriend Tyler, the Grammy 2020 winner of the creator

Maybe nobody is happier for Tyler the creator what Jaden Smith.

In the 2020 Grammy Awards On Sunday night, the artist took home the coveted trophy for Best Rap Album and earned him his first victory on the show. "For the new fans, for the old, all the crazy things I do, I never felt completely accepted in rap and stuff," he told the audience while on stage. "So you'll always be by my side and bring me here. I really appreciate that."

Back home, an excited Jaden couldn't help praising the rapper for his victory. tweeting, "My boyfriend just won a Grammy."

Confused? I don't know After all, it's certainly not the first time the 21-year-old has used the term affectionate while talking about Tyler. In fact, in November 2018, Jaden professed his love for the 27-year-old while on stage at the annual Tyler festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.