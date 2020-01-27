Home Entertainment Jaden Smith: I'm GAY and Tyler The creator is my boyfriend!

Will Smith's son, Jaden Smith, has been dancing on issues of his sexuality for years. But now it has officially come out.

Yesterday, Jaden's alleged boyfriend, Tyler The Creator, won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. And Jaden turned to Twitter to congratulate him.

And he let the world know that they are not just friends, but lovers.

Look:

