Jaden Smith: I'm GAY and Tyler The creator is my boyfriend!

Will Smith's son, Jaden Smith, has been dancing on issues of his sexuality for years. But now it has officially come out.

Yesterday, Jaden's alleged boyfriend, Tyler The Creator, won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. And Jaden turned to Twitter to congratulate him.

And he let the world know that they are not just friends, but lovers.

Look:

Last year, during the Camp Flog Gnaw festival in California, Jaden first announced that the two artists were dating.

Smith told the crowd: "I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him very much." And I want to tell you something, I want to tell you, Tyler doesn't want to say it, but Tyler is my boyfriend and my mother ** king. "

At that time, many media outlets took Jaden's comments as a "joke."

But last night's comments certainly didn't seem that way. And if you look closely at the comments he received in the tweet, Jaden fans didn't think he was kidding either.