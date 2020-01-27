Jaden Smith congratulates his "boyfriend,quot; Tyler The Creator for his Grammy award

%MINIFYHTML87e29589da687465f0f8880a6c9f212611% %MINIFYHTML87e29589da687465f0f8880a6c9f212612%

The Grammy Awards took place last night and many were the winners of the most coveted award in the music industry, and rapper Tyler The Creator was the lucky recipient of one. While his fans congratulated everyone on social media, it was the message that BFF Jaden Smith posted that made everyone talk.

If you've been up to date, you probably remember that both Tyler The Creator and Jaden Smith referred to as boyfriends in the past. While many believe that both are simply trolling and trying to surprise fans with their comments, they may want to take things more seriously by following Jaden's recent title for Tyler.

After winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album, Jaden Smith went to Twitter to congratulate Tyler The Creator simply tweeting: "My boyfriend won a Grammy." This is only three months after Jaden made similar statements at the Tyler Camp Flog Gnaw festival in November.



At that time, he said this about his relationship with Tyler:

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him very much. And I want to tell you something, guys. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn't want to say it, but Tyler is my mother f ** boyfriend king, and he has been my mother f ** boyfriend king all my life f ** king. Tyler, the Creator is my f ** king boyfriend. It is true."

Jaden praised Tyler even more in a recent interview on Apple Music Beats 1 radio, and said: "I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend and that's true. So so you know.

As of now, the two have not officially confirmed or denied their rumored relationship.

