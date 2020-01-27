Jaden Smith boasts of & # 39; Boyfriend & # 39; Tyler, the Grammy winner of the creator

%MINIFYHTML299bd002f875c5f8a815429bc45da40c11% %MINIFYHTML299bd002f875c5f8a815429bc45da40c12%

WENN / Avalon

During the ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the rapper of & # 39; Yonkers & # 39; receives the Best rap album for & # 39; IGOR & # 39 ;, beating Meek Mill and 21 Savage.

Up News Info –

Tyler the creator He won his first Grammy Award at the ceremony on Sunday, January 26, so it was natural for people close to him to send him congratulatory messages. Among them was Jaden Smith, who rekindled their dating rumors in the process.

Boasting of the victory of rapper "Yonkers" in the biggest music awards event, Jaden kept things short and simple while writing on Twitter, "My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy." He didn't mention who he was talking about, but it was clear that the son of Will Smith He meant Tyler.

%MINIFYHTML299bd002f875c5f8a815429bc45da40c13% %MINIFYHTML299bd002f875c5f8a815429bc45da40c14%

Jaden Smith greeted Tyler, the Creator.

Some people were sure that Jaden was simply joking with the tweet, although others wondered if they were both dating. There were also several people who joked that their "other boyfriend" Justin Bieber, I would be jealous for the post. "Don't let Justin see this," said someone, as one said, "Justin Bieber has left the chat."

For those who need a reminder, Jaden and Justin joked once they are in a relationship after the first one declared that Tyler was her boyfriend at Camp Flog Gnaw in November 2018. Tyler, at the time, denied they were dating.

Tyler won the Best Rap Album for his album "IGOR", surpassing the likes of meek mill Y 21 wild, at the ceremony that takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. During his acceptance speech, he said "he had never felt completely accepted" in the rap music community.

He also greeted Pharrell Williams as saying: "Growing up feeling abandoned to focus on many things I saw on television, that man has allowed me to feel comfortable with myself and has opened doors that you cannot imagine, before I met him and when I met him, so thanks P . I love you all ".